Manchester United will have to make a decision on one key player before accelerating moves to sign Sofyan Amrabat, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag's side suffered their first defeat of the campaign on Saturday, with some hinting it might force the Red Devils back into the market before next month's deadline.

Manchester United transfer news - Sofyan Amrabat

It was a disappointing performance from ten Hag's men, who conceded two second-half goals during their weekend defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Stretford-based outfit notched up 22 shots in the 90 minutes against Spurs, but were unable to find a breakthrough, with some questioning the current state of United's squad.

There are suggestions that United could enter the market once again for another new addition following the loss, with Amrabat heavily linked to an Old Trafford switch.

Serie A additions have been the flavour of the window for the Red Devils, who have already seen Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund join from the Italian top flight.

And journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Amrabat could become the third Serie A star to join the club, as the Morocco international now has his heart set on the move.

There had been reports claiming Liverpool were looking to hijack a move for Amrabat, but according to Jacobs, the midfielder is leaning towards a transfer to the 20-time English champions.

On the current situation, the reliable reporter said: “On the Amrabat side, I think the personal terms and the player desire have all been simpler, which is great for Manchester United's point of view because it means they can control the transfer timeline.”

But now, with the window edging closer to its conclusion, it's suggested by Romano that if United are to sanction a move for Amrabat, they'll have to sell another player first.

Sofyan Amrabat Statistics at Fiorentina Appearances 107 Minutes 7,232 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow cards 29

All statistics via Transfermarkt

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sofyan Amrabat and Manchester United?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano admitted United are still actively targeting Amrabat, but admitted any formal approaches have been put on hold while they sort their outgoing business out first.

When quizzed about the state of play at Old Trafford, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The feeling has always been that they had to sell Fred as they did to Fenerbahce, and also to find a solution for Donny van de Beek before entering into the concrete negotiations for Amrabat.

"So let's wait for van de Beek and let's see what United will do."

What's next for Manchester United this summer?

Following the Spurs loss, manager ten Hag was asked about the future of van de Beek, with the Dutchman all but confirming his compatriot is likely to leave.

"It’s obvious at this moment they [van de Beek and Brandon Williams] are looking for something else," ten hag told the media at full-time (via The Manchester Evening News).

It has looked as if the former Ajax man was set for a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad, but last week it was suggested in reports that the La Liga outfit could look to walk away from a deal.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that United could have problems trying to shift van de Beek, given the money they spent on him three years ago.

The dynamic midfielder joined for a price in the region of £40 million in September 2020, with the club now hoping to recoup as much of that fee as possible.