Manchester United could struggle to negotiate a deal for OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT one key factor that is making the deal ‘very complicated’.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his defensive ranks prior to the window slamming shut on September 1 and will be hoping to offload those deemed surplus to requirements in the meantime.

Manchester United transfer news – Jean-Clair Todibo

Harry Maguire has fallen heavily out of favour under Ten Hag’s watch while Victor Lindelof is only utilised when push comes to shove, which means the Dutchman should be prioritising a new centre-back in the dying embers of the window.

Recently, Maguire seemed poised to join West Ham United after agreeing a deal worth £30m but then, Sky Sports reported that a deal had collapsed which, in turn, made a move for a new centre-back look unlikely at Old Trafford.

Despite that, according to L’Equipe, Todibo’s transfer – reportedly in the region of £34m – is already ‘in sight’.

The Frenchman had attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Liverpool earlier in the summer window, too, according to Romano, though it seems the top-flight duo have cooled their interest and are pursuing deals elsewhere.

But it seems as if Manchester United remain laser-focused on snaring the 23-year-old’s signature, despite his Allianz Riviera contract having four years left to run on it.

As such, the French outfit are in a strong negotiating position with their £21,000-per-week earner, who has played an impressive 104 games for them after making his breakthrough during the 2020/21 campaign.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United and Jean-Clair Todibo?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that a deal for Todibo is ‘very complicated’ seeing as Manchester United have not been able to shift the likes of Harry Maguire out of the club as yet.

Ten Hag and his entourage will be wary of the need to comply with Financial Fair Play rules and will, therefore, have to sell some assets before he can sanction further incomings.

He said: “At the moment, a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo is very complicated because Nice, for example, when Juventus approached them at the beginning of August, they asked for something close to the Axel Disasi price tag. So, something around €40-€45m and this is very expensive if you don’t sell Harry Maguire.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Every Done Deal, Rumour And All The Gossip

What next for Manchester United?

In terms of departures, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Dean Henderson, who has played 29 times for the club, could cut ties with the 13-time Premier League champions this summer and embark on a new challenge.

Especially following Andre Onana’s £47.2m arrival earlier in the window, opportunities between the sticks for the 26-year-old stopper will be limited once again.

Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are eyeing up a move for Henderson, though Romano told his social media followers the former are ahead of the latter in the fierce race for his services.

Should he move on to pastures new this before the transfer deadline, Manchester United have set their focus on bringing in Fenerbahce goalkeeper Atlay Bayindir, who has already conducted pre-medical tests in Greece ahead of the move, according to David Ornstein.

According to Turkish reports, the 25-year-old - who has kept 44 clean sheets in 145 games for his current employers - is set to travel to England in order to finalise his high-profile move to the Red Devils.

In light of Manchester United's dearth of options in the goalkeeper department, Bayindir could certainly be a worthy fit to be Onana's understudy.