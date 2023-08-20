Manchester United have identified Benjamin Pavard as their top priority target, though transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now given GIVEMESPORT an exclusive update of how the deal has hit a stumbling block.

Erik ten Hag has pinpointed the heart of defence as an area that needs improvement and will hope to iron out any frailties before the window closes on September 1.

Manchester United transfer news – Benjamin Pavard

Ten Hag was looking to replace the seemingly outgoing Harry Maguire, who had agreed a deal worth £30m with West Ham United, with a fresh defensive face – most notably Pavard - this summer.

However, Sky Sports report that now Maguire’s move to the London Stadium has collapsed, Pavard’s Old Trafford switch is deemed ‘unlikely’ despite the Frenchman’s keenness to move to the 13-time Premier League champions.

Now, Romano told his Twitter following that Pavard’s future is now one to watch as he is poised to pack up his belongings and leave the reigning Bundesliga champions,

The Red Devils are not the only interested party, however, as Inter Milan have Pavard at the top of their shopping list, while Arsenal could come knocking off the back of Jurrien Timber’s unforeseen injury.

According to The Mirror, Maguire is demanding a £10m pay-off before departing the club and, in turn, is causing a deal for Pavard or any other alternative centre-back option to potentially derail.

The Englishman, who currently pockets £190,000 per week in Manchester, would be forced to take a whopping pay-cut should he move on, and this aspect of the move is one he is struggling to come to terms with.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United and Benjamin Pavard?

Romano suggested that, among the host of courted centre-backs, Pavard is certainly at the top of list seeing as the Manchester-based club’s have harboured hard interest.

However, any potential deal could come to a halt as the German side are in no rush to cut ties with the versatile defender after their deal for Kyle Walker fell through.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think the top option at this moment is Benjamin Pavard because the contact is very concrete. Last week, Manchester United approached Bayern Munich. It was Friday when they started to discuss a potential transfer but from Bayern Munich it was a no because they don’t have the intention, at the moment, to give the green light. Also, because they wanted to sign Kyle Walker and the player then rejected and decided to extend his stay at Manchester City.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Rumours And Gossip

What next for Manchester United?

Alongside the centre-back berth, Manchester United are looking to bolster their options in the middle of the park, too, with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat highly touted with a move while talks are reportedly expected to ramp up.

Liverpool’s interest in the Morocco international, however, may hinder a deal from materialising with the Old Trafford giants, per MailOnline.

The reports suggests that Amrabat is poised to join the Merseysiders after being convinced by Jurgen Klopp following a phone conversation and, in turn, Manchester United could turn their attention to Everton gem Amadou Onana, who moved to Goodison Park just last summer for £33m.

Sean Dyche’s side are hesitant to part ways with their coveted 22-year-old after just one season, according to The Guardian, and it would cost any potential suitors – Manchester United included – at least £50m to lure him away.