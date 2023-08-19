Manchester United could be set to make a decision about Dean Henderson’s future at Old Trafford, as Fabrizio Romano exclusively informs GIVEMESPORT of the latest developments.

Erik ten Hag will be looking to make a decision on the club’s second fiddle shot stopper before the window slams shut on September 1.

Manchester United transfer news – Dean Henderson

Following David de Gea’s Old Trafford exit after 12 years of loyal service, Manchester United viewed the summer market as a means of tidying up their goalkeeper department ahead of an all-important season.

As such, Erik ten Hag eyed his former goalkeeper Andre Onana as a top priority and eventually snared the Cameroonian from Ajax for £47.2m.

Henderson, who played 20 games for Nottingham Forest whilst on loan last season, now has question marks over his future following the arrival of Onana.

At the back end of July, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti reported that personal terms with Forest had been agreed, though no transfer ever came to fruition.

The Whitehaven-born ace, who pockets a lofty £100,000 per week on his Old Trafford contract, has just two years left on that deal, meaning Manchester United are not in the strongest negotiating position.

Now, Romano has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on the 26-year-old’s future.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United and Dean Henderson?

Romano claimed that would-be buyers Forest and his current employers Manchester United had opposing preferences around the nature of the deal.

The transfer guru also claimed that Henderson’s injury hindered talks from advancing into a done deal, though there is still every possibility the two clubs return to the negotiating table.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “The issue there was that Nottingham Forest wanted a loan to buy option, while Manchester United wanted an obligation to buy – so a permanent transfer for Dean Henderson.

“Another issue was the injury of the goalkeeper, so that’s why the deal was this low between the two clubs. At the moment, there is a chance for Dean Henderson to stay as back-up goalkeeper. But let’s see what happens in the end because I think there is still a chance to negotiate again.”

What next for Manchester United?

Transfer expert Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton’s coveted midfielder Amadou Onana is on the Red Devils’ shortlist.

As a potential alternative to Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, The Metro report that Manchester United have opened dialogue with Everton chiefs as Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his midfield department before the deadline.

The 22-year-old Belgian, who signed a five-year deal worth £33m from Lille last summer, was a leading light for the Toffees in his 36 appearances last season.

The Guardian claim that it would cost Manchester United in the region of £50m to snare the young gem away from Sean Dyche’s Everton, while their top target Amrabat would cost between the £30m and £34m mark, per CaughtOffside.

Though, the club’s arch-rivals Liverpool are edging closer to hijacking Amrabat’s move to Manchester United as Jurgen Klopp’s on-phone discussions has convinced the Morocco international of an Anfield switch, according to MailOnline.