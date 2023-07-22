Manchester United bidder Sheikh Jassim is happy to remain quiet as takeover proceedings progress at a worryingly slow pace, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian journalist claimed that the situation is now changing and that all parties involved - notably Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe – are frustrated.

Man Utd takeover news - latest

Fans of the Old Trafford outfit are becoming increasingly desperate for a resolution to the ongoing takeover saga at the club, though there is no indication that any real progress is being made.

There have been two prospective buyers, Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe, that emerged as the leading candidates once the club was put on the market back in November 2022.

Per Manchester Evening News, Qatari-backed Sheikh Jassim has proposed to buy 100% of the club, whereas INEOS chief Ratcliffe would allow the Glazer family – who are currently in charge – to remain at Old Trafford in some capacity seeing as his lodged bid is for just 60% of the club.

Concerns between the duo of bidders are growing that the American family will not sell at all after failing to obtain the asking price of £6bn, according to MailOnline.

In just less than a month, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester outfit will begin their 2023/24 domestic campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers. But United supporters are unhappy with the fact the Glazers will still be in charge at that point, let alone for the foreseeable future.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United’s takeover situation?

Romano claimed one bidder is happy to remain quiet as things stand in this ever-changing situation. However, he did say that all parties involved are frustrated by the extent of the saga.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Honestly, they want to stay very quiet at the moment. So, the strategy alternate point of view and the communication point of view is very different. They want to stay very quiet because they understand that the situation is now changing. So, it’s quite frustrating for all parties involved in the story.”

What have Manchester United been up to in the transfer market?

While the takeover process continues to prolong, United have been relatively active in the transfer market so far - in terms of incomings, at least.

While it was hoped that new owners would be settled in by the end of the season in order to influence summer transfer proceedings, this has not been the case. And it is something Ten Hag became publicly frustrated with, as The Sun insisted he was fuming as the club allowed Arsenal a clean shot at Declan Rice.

However, they have now finally got themselves off the mark by signing former Chelsea star Mason Mount for an initial £55m alongside Ten Hag’s long-term target Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £47.2m.

Having relied too heavily on Marcus Rashford last term for goals, the Dutch tactician is now using this window as a means of securing another striker option, especially considering Anthony Martial is the only recognisable centre-forward in the club's ranks.

And even then, his injury record is a cause for concern heading into a tightly-packed season.

Rasmus Hojlund, the 20-year-old Dane from Atalanta, is the name at the top of United’s shopping list. Despite his lack of elite-level experience, the Serie A club have priced him at £86m, which is a fee United are hesitant to fork out.

However, Manchester Evening News has claimed that the English stalwarts are readying their first official offer for Hojlund as interest from Paris Saint-Germain ramps up.