Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka could stay at the Allianz Arena this summer despite links to Manchester United, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are said to be monitoring the German, but Romano says there is nothing concrete right now.

Man United transfer news — Leon Goretzka

According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, United are keeping an eye on Goretzka's situation at Bayern.

The journalist states that the 28-year-old's future is uncertain because of his club's interest in West Ham United captain Declan Rice, though they now look set to miss out on him.

As per multiple outlets, including The Guardian, Arsenal have already made one offer for Rice. It means Goretzka's position at Bayern could be safe.

The Germany international is currently valued at around £55.5m by Transfermarkt. He earns about £297,000 a week at the Allianz Arena, claims Capology.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Leon Goretzka and Man United?

While Romano has suggested that something could happen later in the transfer window, the Italian journalist has not heard anything about Goretzka joining United this summer and thinks he could remain part of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "At the moment, Goretzka, I don't have any news. I think there is also a chance for him to stay at Bayern. So at the moment, nothing is concrete. Let's see later in the window."

How did Leon Goretzka perform last season?

Goretzka was criticised for the form he showed during the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking on Sky90 (via iMiaSanMia_en) last month, former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann said: "Leon Goretzka is probably the disappointment of the season. I thought he would be a cornerstone for Bayern and also for the national team.

"He was completely lost this season — but that could also be said about many others."

Overall, though, Goretzka is still a very good footballer. In total, the former Schalke man has won 51 caps for Germany and made 240 appearances in the Bundesliga, as per Transfermarkt.

While Goretzka was not at his best last term, he has still ranked in the 91st percentile for aerials won among his positional peers over the past year (via FBref), showing that the Bayern star is a powerful midfielder.

Ultimately, then, if Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen in the middle of the park this summer and can bring Goretzka to Old Trafford, then he should.