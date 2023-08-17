Manchester United are pursuing a deal for OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer and Fabrizio Romano has now exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT of the latest key development.

This summer, Erik ten Hag is yet to strengthen his backline, bar Andre Onana, but is looking to do so before the window slams shut on September 1.

Manchester United transfer news – Jean-Clair Todibo

Harry Maguire seemed poised to join West Ham United as Sky Sports reported late last week that a deal worth £30m was enough to convince the former Leicester man to move on.

However, The Guardian now report that the move for the English defender has fallen through as the capital club were growing restless of waiting for him to agree an exit with the Red Devils.

A shortlist of three centre-backs had been mustered up to replace the seemingly inevitable loss of Maguire, which included Todibo, Benjamin Pavard and Edmond Tapsoba, per Romano.

The Italian journalist claimed that internal talks with Tobido, who has been called a 'leader' by his Nice boss Francesco Farioli, had taken place and that Pavard was eager on the move, though it is possible that all interest cools thanks to Maguire’s choice to stay put.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Todibo’s current employers have admitted that their preference is for their 23-year-old to remain a player at the club; however, they would not stand in the way of a move to the red half of Manchester.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United and Jean-Clair Todibo?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that, while Pavard is Ten Hag’s clear priority, Todibo is also of very high interest.

In turn, Manchester United scouts were sent to the Frenchman’s latest outing in order to monitor him, while the club have been in dialogue with his camp.

He said: “Benjamin Pavard, at the moment, is the priority. And for Jean-Clair Todibo, they sent their scouts to follow the player again last game he had with Nice, the opening game in Ligue 1. The player has always been appreciated [by Manchester United] and they’ve already had some contact with his camp.”

What next for Manchester United?

Following the Manchester-based outfit’s undeserved 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening weekend, it’s clear that there are still areas to iron out if they are to rub shoulders with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal this season.

Luckily for the Old Trafford faithful, journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are hoping to advance their chase of Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat.

However, Manchester Evening News recently claimed that the club had received a blow in their pursual of the Morocco international as Italian side Juventus had dislodged Manchester United from pole position.

Instead, the club could spend time pursuing a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who was a shining light in his 35 games for the Toffees last season, per MailOnline.

The young Belgium international would also not need time to adapt to Premier League standards of football either, so may be a wise choice should the Amrabat deal collapse.