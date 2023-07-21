Manchester United have decided on their ideal Harry Maguire 'solution' this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Maguire was recently stripped of the United captaincy and Romano expects more developments around the English defender to come in due course.

Manchester United transfer news - Harry Maguire

There's been a much-needed refresh at Old Trafford this summer, with Erik ten Hag wasting no time in reshaping the squad to how he sees fit.

It started with the £55 million purchase of Mason Mount, who arrived after a long-winded transfer saga involving the England international's former club Chelsea.

Mount, who made his debut for the club during a 2-0 pre-season friendly clash against Leeds United, looks set to be joined by Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Cameroon star shone for the Serie A outfit last season, almost helping Inter to a famous Champions League triumph, only to be beaten by United's fierce rivals Manchester City in last month's final.

Onana is said to be commanding a £43 million transfer fee, with the two clubs having finally reached an agreement, as per a report from The Daily Mail.

United were forced into the market for a new number-one goalkeeper following the expiration of long-time servant David de Gea's contract earlier this month, bringing the curtain down on his 12-year-long stint with the club.

And if reports are to be believed, Harry Maguire could be the next United star to be given the boot, with West Ham United among the Premier League sides sniffing around the centre-back.

It's reported by Sky Sports that following the decision to take the captain's armband off Maguire, the former Leicester City man is considering his options, with a move away from Old Trafford a serious possibility.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Maguire leaving United?

On the 30-year-old, transfer expert Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT the preferred scenario United are hoping plays out with Maguire.

The reliable journalist said: “I think this has always been the expectation of United this summer. Already since March and April - they are open to letting him go.

"They are also aware of the desire of the player to stay and fight for his place, but the feeling at Man United is that in case they receive a good proposal this summer, they will be very clear with Maguire.

"They really hope they can find a solution altogether and let him go to another club.”

What's next for United this summer?

While the interest in Maguire's services is there, United do hold a desire to recoup some of the £80 million they spent on him in 2019, when the Yorkshireman joined on a six-year deal.

It obviously hasn't gone to plan for Maguire, whose United career looks like coming to an end sooner rather than later, with the 20-time English champions having already briefed their asking price.

According to The Manchester Evening News, the Stretford-based outfit will require a fee of £50 million to release Maguire this summer - a price tag few, if any, clubs are likely to match.

As such it could leave United and Maguire in a difficult situation, with neither truly happy in their current situations, while having no feasible way to make a change.