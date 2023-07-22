Manchester United have continued their conversations with a long-term centre-forward target after securing Andre Onana from Inter Milan, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

United completed a deal worth £47.2m for the Cameroonian shot-stopper and now have their sights set on adding depth to their striker department.

Manchester United transfer news – Rasmus Hojlund

United are edging ever so slightly closer to reaching a deal for Hojlund, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

The report also claims that personal terms have been agreed, and the 20-year-old Dane is more than excited about the high-profile switch.

Now that Onana has become the club’s latest recruit, all of their focus will now pinpoint onto Atalanta’s Hojlund, Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

And this will need to be the case amid speculation of interest from another European heavyweight. The Sun have claimed that the Premier League club are planning to ramp up their pursuit of the young gem to ensure Paris Saint-Germain are unable to hijack any sort of deal.

However, it seems that United are unwilling to meet Atalanta’s £86m valuation of Hojlund meaning a deal could be hindered if an agreement about his price cannot be reached.

What may play into United’s hands when attempting to fend off the financially superior PSG is that he has been a fan of the club since he was a baby, Romano told GIVEMESPORT recently.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United and Rasmus Hojlund?

On the promising 20-year-old, Romano claimed the Bergamo club want a substantial fee for their exciting talent and that discussions with the English side have continued.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “They want important money for Rasmus Hojlund. And so, this is why the conversation will continue. For sure, Hojlund remains in the list of Manchester United and I think now the priority after the goalkeeper is then going to be a striker for Ten Hag.”

What next for Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag will be worried that he will be entering the 2023/24 season – a season in which they are returning to the Champions League – with just an injury-prone Anthony Martial to lead the line.

Wout Weghorst failure to impress enough in his loan stint and Cristiano Ronaldo’s drama-filled exit halfway through 2022/23 means the Dutch tactician is now, unfortunately, left short-changed.

Of course, Marcus Rashford is able to move infield to operate as the club’s number 9, but this would, in turn, be depriving the Englishman of his preferred position.

Despite the lack of clamour, United are still interested in signing Napoli’s Nigerian marksman Victor Osimhen, BILD journalist Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT. However, the Daily Mirror claim that Osimhen is likely to stay another season but have an eye-watering £103.8m release clause integrated into his terms of a new contract.

Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina is also on Ten Hag’s list of potential midfield incomings after securing the signature of former Chelsea star Mason Mount earlier in the window.

However, the Serie A outfit have reportedly denied an opening proposal, according to The Metro, which failed to meet their £25m asking price.

The midfield area is not top priority as things stand, though, as United’s lack of reliable options up top mean securing someone of Hojlund’s ilk is imperative.