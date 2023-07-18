Manchester United star Marcus Rashford had a 'crucial' figure convincing him to stay at the club, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rashford is set to become one of the highest-paid players in Premier League history, but Romano has hinted there were doubts in the forward's mind.

Manchester United contract news - Marcus Rashford

Putting pen to paper on a brand-spanking new five-year deal with the 20-time English champions, Rashford has now committed his long-term future to United, as confirmed on Tuesday evening.

That's at least according to The Times, who claim that the England international will pocket a rumoured £325,000 per week at Old Trafford.

That equates to a whopping £80 million during the five years his new contract will run for, making the Manchester-born star one of the Premier League's best-paid players.

It's a deal that has been a long time in the making, with talks having started all the way back in January.

However, there will be a huge sigh of relief among the United hierarchy, as Rashford was attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain said to have been keen on his services.

The Ligue 1 outfit reportedly offered Rashford a whopping £400,000-per-week contract to join them in Paris, which Rashford eventually rejected.

It's claimed by Romano, who spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, that the reason behind him staying at United, despite the outside interest, was largely down to one man's involvement.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rashford and United?

Commenting on the soon-to-be-confirmed contract extension, Romano explained the type of role Erik ten Hag played in negotiations, dubbing the Dutch manager as a 'crucial' figure.

On the talks, Romano said: “The decision was very clear one month ago, as Rashford wanted to stay and is very happy with the club project, and with Erik ten Hag especially.

"He has been really crucial in this story, as all the conversations between Rashford and ten Hag since one year ago when he arrived at the club were really positive and they showed a different mentality and different approach.

"This is why United turned down every single approach by Paris Saint-Germain one year ago.”

What's next for United this summer?

The Rashford deal is just one of many United are hoping to complete this summer, as ten Hag plans a complete overhaul of his Red Devils squad.

As per The Daily Mail, United are approaching the end point of negotiations with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana, with a fee of £43 million said to have been agreed.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that United will switch attentions to signing Rasmus Hojlund after the Onana deal is wrapped up, with Romano telling his 16.9 million Twitter followers this week that personal terms have been agreed with the striker.

Atalanta are said to be after a fee of £60 million for their prized asset - a figure United are expected to submit a bid in the region of.

Elsewhere, it's likely Nottingham Forest-bound Dean Henderson will be replaced by promising Japanese starlet Zion Suzuki as the club's back-up goalkeeper, with a fee of £5 million being reported for the latter.