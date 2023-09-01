Manchester United could make a late move for a midfielder, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing exclusively to GIVEMESPORT how likely it is they return to the Sofyan Amrabat deal.

The Morocco international has been a target throughout the summer, with United having already seen one approach knocked back by Fiorentina.

Manchester United transfer news - Sofyan Amrabat

After racing out of the starting blocks during this summer's transfer window, boss Erik ten Hag will be disappointed that he's heading into deadline day without having already wrapped his side's business up. It had got off to a strong start, with the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund joining the club before the Premier League season got underway.

However, there has remained one position United are keen to add a body to, with midfield targets having been courted throughout the summer. It had looked as if they'd found their man after Amrabat was identified earlier in the window, but so far the Red Devils have struggled to wrap up the deal.

It hasn't been for the lack of trying on United's part, as the Stretford-based outfit saw a loan proposal knocked back by Fiorentina earlier this week. The 20-time English champions had reportedly offered the Serie A side £1.7 million to bring Amrabat to Old Trafford on a season-long loan, only for it to be laughed off by the Fiorentina hierarchy.

Most Expensive Summer Deadline Day Transfers - Excluding Undisclosed Fees Player From To Fee Year Antony Ajax Man United £82m 2022 Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid Arsenal £45m 2020 Mesut Ozil Real Madrid Arsenal £42.4m 2013 Amad Diallo Atalanta Man United £37.2m 2020 Anthony Martial Monaco Man United £36m 2015 Danny Drinkwater Leicester Chelsea £35m 2017 Alex Iwobi Arsenal Everton £35m 2019 David Luiz PSG Chelsea £34m 2016 Nikola Vlasic CSKA Moscow West Ham £33.5m 2021 Robinho Real Madrid Man City £32.5m 2008 Dimitar Berbatov Tottenham Man United £30.8m 2008 All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sofyan Amrabat and Manchester United?

When asked exclusively by GIVEMESPORT about United's deadline day plans when it comes to signing a midfielder, transfer guru Romano admitted they would try and bring a player to the club, even if they were forced to walk away from Amrabat.

On the current state of play at Old Trafford, the reliable reporter said: “So I think it's a possibility to see the story happening in the final few hours of the transfer market.

“I think the midfield in general, let's see if it’s going to be Amrabat or another one, but United want to do something there.”

What else is happening at Manchester United on deadline day?

Elsewhere at the club, it's reported by Romano that a player could be making the opposite move to Amrabat, by swapping Old Trafford for Serie A.

It's claimed that Mason Greenwood has been offered to Italian outfit Lazio, with a decision not yet having been made. Managed by former Chelsea and Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, Lazio were among the favourites to challenge for Serie A this season, but they're so far winless from the first two league matches of the season.

It would offer Greenwood a route back into top-level European football after the attacker was suspended by United following a police investigation.