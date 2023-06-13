Manchester United haven’t made any progress on a potential takeover of the Old Trafford outfit despite claims coming out of Qatar, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils were put up for sale by the Glazers in November and have received multiple offers as they decide on their future in Manchester.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

Earlier this week, reports in Qatar (via The Express) suggested that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani had won the bidding process to take 100% control of Manchester United, amid competition from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Media outlet Al Watan indicated that an announcement on the takeover could be made soon, with editorial director Fahed Al Emadi later confirming the news.

However, he then clarified his comments, saying: “Al Watan's media report yesterday speculating about possible movement in the Manchester United takeover process was based on international media reports.”

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Jassim’s latest bid sounds “very appealing” as he looks to win the race to buy the club.

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe’s offer for the Old Trafford outfit reportedly includes the six members of the Glazer family, something which could spin the pendulum in the Englishman’s favour.

But Romano claims there have been no changes in the sale process of Manchester United, with the saga dragging on into the summer transfer window.

What has Romano said about Man Utd?

When asked about the latest takeover situation at Manchester United, Romano told GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon: “It’s still the same. I'm really sorry Man Utd fans, but we can't control that. The reality is that, at the moment, nothing has changed. It's still up to the Glazers.”

Is Man Utd’s takeover situation a concern?

No one will be more concerned about the lack of movement on a takeover than Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag, who will have hoped to receive backing in the summer transfer window ahead of an assault on the Premier League title next season.

The Dutchman secured the Red Devils’ first trophy since 2017 this season, having beaten Newcastle United in February’s Carabao Cup Final, but was a beaten finalist in the FA Cup, losing 2-1 at the expense of local rivals Manchester City.

However, having secured a place in the Premier League’s top four, ten Hag’s side welcome Champions League football back to Old Trafford after this season’s absence and will look to make their mark in Europe’s premier club competition next term.

But with the club stuck in limbo on a takeover front, funding during the summer transfer market looks uncertain at best, as the Red Devils faithful bay for the Glazers to sell the club imminently.