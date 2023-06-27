Manchester United are prioritising signing a midfielder and striker over a centre-back, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been linked with a few central defenders this summer, but the transfer expert says that their focus right now is on strengthening in the middle of the pitch and up front.

Man United transfer news

According to Football Insider, United were interested in Napoli centre-half Kim Min-jae but have pulled out of the race for his signature amid strong competition from Bayern Munich.

As well as Kim, Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi is another defender the Manchester club have been looking at, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti telling GIVEMESPORT last month that they have been monitoring the England international.

With Erik ten Hag currently having Raphaël Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Victor Lindelöf and Harry Maguire all at his disposal, the Dutchman is not short of central defensive options.

However, if there is a departure in that department this summer, then he probably will need to sign a new centre-back.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Man United's transfer plans?

For now, United are concentrating on bringing in a midfielder and striker, according to Romano.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "At the moment, for Man United, the idea is to give priority to the midfielder and to the striker more than to the centre-back."

Who could Man United sign?

For the middle of the park, there has been talk about the Red Devils making a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moisés Caicedo as they struggle to strike a deal with Chelsea for Mason Mount.

As per The Times, United are now looking at other midfielders, which includes Caicedo, who could be a really good addition to Ten Hag's squad.

He was excellent in the Premier League last season, making 2.7 tackles per game — one of the highest averages recorded (via WhoScored).

In terms of forwards, United have been heavily linked with Atalanta's rising star Rasmus Højlund. At the start of June, The Athletic reported that the English outfit had held talks about signing the 20-year-old.

He really impressed during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 16 goals in all competitions, as shown on Transfermarkt.

This United squad is not a terrible one; Ten Hag's men have qualified for next season's Champions League and were able to win a domestic cup earlier this year. But to go that next level, the former Ajax manager probably does need to strengthen by bringing in a central midfielder and centre-forward.