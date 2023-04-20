Manchester United's match away at Sevilla on Thursday evening didn't exactly get off to the best of starts.

Well, for the Red Devils anyway.

In just the eighth minute of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg, Sevilla went 1-0 ahead through Youssef En-Nesyri.

And the goal from the six-time winners of the competitions came about due to some woeful play from United.

David De Gea bizarrely opted to pass the ball to Harry Maguire while three white shirts were pressing the under fire defender close to goal.

Maguire didn't really help himself, though.

The United captain was easily dispossessed while trying to offload the ball, which presented En-Nesyri with the easiest of chances to score.

Video: En-Nesyri's goal for Sevilla vs Man Utd

Oh dear, dreadful from two of United's most experienced players. If anything, De Gea is more to blame than Maguire, as he should not have passed the ball to a teammate whose body position was all wrong to begin with.

The early opening goal will have left one Red Devils supporter inside the stadium thinking luck was really starting to go against them.

What are we talking about? Well, just before kick-off, a fan at the iconic Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium took a little tumble in the away end.

And unfortunately, the embarrassing moment was captured on camera by BT Sport and broadcast around the world.

Video: Man Utd fan took a tumble in Sevilla's away end

Ouch.

In case you were unaware, Sevilla's away end can be a pretty dangerous place, as proven by the photo below...

Being sure-footed is essential if you're planning a trip to the Sánchez Pizjuán.

Fortunately, the supporter in the video clip above looks to have come away from the incident unscathed.

And the fact they appear to have escaped harm means the BT Sport camera person won't feel too bad about turning a United fan into a meme.