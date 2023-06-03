Manchester United got off to the worst possible start in their FA Cup clash against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils were looking to prevent their fierce rivals from winning the treble this season.

But Erik ten Hag's side found themselves down within just 12 seconds as Ilkay Gundogan scored the quickest goal in FA Cup final history.

City went route one from kick-off and it paid off.

The ball fell to Gundogan and his volley from roughly 25 yards flew into the top corner.

United got back into the game through Bruno Fernandes' equaliser from the penalty spot, only for Gundogan to score what turned out to be the winner just after half-time.

Man Utd fan goes viral for 'the quickest humbling ever'

United fan Mark Goldbridge was watching the game and streaming his reaction on his YouTube channel, The United Stand.

Goldbridge mocked City fans just before kick-off.

The United fan put on a silly voice to impersonate City fans and said: "Go City! Come on lads! Let's do it! Let's do it for Shaun Goater! Let's do it for the lads. 1, 2, 3 everyone go 'Goooo City!'. Let's do it, come on! Let's do it for our history!"

The game kicked off almost immediately after and Gundogan netted the opener after 12 seconds.

Goldbridge then had a meltdown.

He screamed: "Oh my god... The f*** are we doing? You can't believe it! You wouldn't believe it! What did I say before the game? Pick up the f****** runners!

"15 seconds in! 15 seconds in! Pick up the runners I said. Pick up the runners. Gundogan has got a b***** volley on the edge of the box unmarked.

"F****** useless p*****. What a waste of time. You've just f***** it. You absolute d***heads. I can't speak about this... absolute t****."

The United fan then blamed the goal on Christian Eriksen. Watch the clip below... (WARNING: Bad language used)

What next for Man Utd and Man City?

It's been a satisfactory season for United, who ended their six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup and managed to finish in the top four.

Their focus will now be on improving the squad over the summer transfer window.

As for City, they will have the chance to win a historic treble when they take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday June 10.