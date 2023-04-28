Manchester United target Harry Kane is "as gettable as he's ever been", transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Tottenham striker is about to enter the final year of his contract, and Jones has suggested that he could be signed for around £85m this summer.

Man United transfer news — Harry Kane

Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani are three centre-forwards who United are currently looking at.

Given Erik ten Hag's current options, number nine is likely to be a priority for the Dutchman in the next transfer window.

Wout Weghorst is only at Old Trafford on loan and hasn't been prolific since arriving from Burnley back in January. As per Transfermarkt, the 30-year-old is yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial has struggled to stay fit and is approaching the final 12 months of his existing deal.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane and Man United?

Jones thinks United have to make an attempt to sign Kane this summer and has suggested that they have a chance of landing him, especially if his price tag ends up being £85m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think United have to put the feelers out again for Kane at this point. He's as gettable as he's ever been. We know he's not going to be cheap, but what does that mean?

"The bar will always hover around that 100 million mark, but there's an argument here that Kane isn't going to be £100m if he was available in this transfer window. And if it came down to around £85m, I think United would fancy their chances of trying to get him."

Should Man United try to sign Harry Kane this summer?

They'd be mad not to. As Jones suggested, Kane may finally be attainable because of his contract situation. And if he is, any club looking for a new striker would be foolish not to consider him.

Described as "England's only world-class footballer" by Graeme Souness, he's been one of the best goalscorers in the country for a long time now, scoring over 200 times in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

United have had a good season, winning the Carabao Cup and making it to the FA Cup final. They should also qualify for the Champions League, which would've been their ultimate objective at the start of the campaign.

To go that step further next term and challenge for the title, though, they need to buy an elite centre-forward like Kane.