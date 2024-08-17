Highlights The Glazers increased ownership and plunged Manchester United into over £500 million in debt.

The decline under Glazer ownership has seen United overtaken on and off the pitch by rivals.

Fans have fought back against the Glazers, with the Manchester United Supporters Trust leading efforts for fan ownership.

The turn of the millennium was a great change for Manchester United. Having dominated domestic football throughout the 1990s, the Red Devils would round out the decade with an incredible treble-winning season in the 1998/99 campaign. But the future was not assured for Sir Alex Ferguson and his team, as the club was actively seeking new ownership following disputes with the management and the current shareholders. So the Glazers, looking to make their way into European Football, decided to purchase a minority stake in Manchester United in 2003, but this was only the beginning.

Within the space of two years, The Glazers would have increased their ownership share to 57% of the club. This was much more than the 30% that would force him to start a takeover bid. By May 2005, they took control of 75% of the club's shares. This let him take the company off the London Stock Exchange. In less than a month, the Glazer family had bought 98% of the club through their Red Football parent company. This forced a squeeze-out of the last 2%, resulting in total control of all operations at the club.

So why were the fans of Manchester United so against the Glazer family? Well, when you look deeper into the finances behind their acquisition of the club, the picture becomes a lot clearer.

The Colour of Money

Most of the money that the Glazers used to buy Manchester United came through loans, and a large amount of these loans were secured against the club's assets. This means that the Glazers got the loans by offering what the club owns if it could not pay the loan back. The loans had interest payments of over £60 million per year. There are finer details surrounding the financial aspects of the operation, but the bottom line was that, as a direct result of the Glazer's actions, the club had been placed into more than £500 million worth of debt.

For the next two decades, the Premier League's biggest and most successful club had to service the Glazer debt at the same time as paying regular dividends to the family. By 2015, 10 years after the takeover, the cost to United of being owned by the Glazers exceeded £1bn in interest payments, financing costs and dividends for the six siblings in director roles at the club.

Even before they bought United, they encountered hostility from the club's supporters, who were angered by the prospect of the team, previously debt-free and incredibly successful, being forced into a huge level of debt. A vehicle carrying the Glazers was attacked by fans on their first visit to Old Trafford and the anger has never subsided. Walk past any lamp-post or building near the ground, and you will see faded stickers, dating back to 2005, which simply say, "Love United Hate Glazer."

A Fallen Giant

Lack of success post-Sir Alex Ferguson

The woeful ownership under the Glazers has seen United overtaken, on and off the pitch, by rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, with both the team and stadium at Old Trafford requiring extensive, and expensive, improvement and modernisation. The decline of the team speaks for itself, with no Premier League titles, or even a sustained challenge, since 2013. In that time, City have won six titles and a Champions League, while Liverpool have won the league and Champions League.

Having been England's biggest and most modern stadium in the early 2000s, Old Trafford has been practically untouched by the Glazers since work to extend the capacity, started before their arrival in 2005, was completed shortly after the takeover. The stadium has seen such a fall from grace that it culminated in it being left off the list of venues for Euro 2028, which will be hosted by the United Kingdom and Ireland. What was once the Theatre of Dreams has now become a pit of despair.

The Fans Fought Back

How the supporters have tried to make things right

Since 2005, the Manchester United Supporters' Trust has been working on a way of getting the fans to own the club. In 2010, they met with a group of rich Manchester United fans, whom the media dubbed the "Red Knights". The Trust spoke to them about a billion-pound takeover bid. However, the bid did not happen because the Red Knights did not want to pay what the Glazers' wanted for the club.

In another showing of apathy towards the owners, In 2010, a group of United fans launched their "green-and-gold" campaign -- green and gold were the colours of Newton Heath, the club which later changed its name to Manchester United -- as a visible protest against the Glazers, with former player David Beckham putting a green-and-gold scarf around his neck while returning to Old Trafford with AC Milan that year.

Other former players, such as Gary Neville, have openly criticised the Glazers for their ownership and the negativity towards the owners was played out to a global television audience in May 2021 when fans forced the postponement of a Premier League game against Liverpool at Old Trafford. A protest outside the stadium about the Glazers' involvement in plans to form a breakaway European Super League spilt over when supporters forced their way onto the pitch.

A New Dawn under INEOS

Restoration of the club to its glory days

Despite the lingering presence of the Glazers at Manchester United, the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group as stakeholders has injected fresh optimism among the club's fans. Ratcliffe's involvement signals a potential shift in the club's future direction, offering hope to supporters who have long been discontent with the Glazers' ownership. While the Glazers remain part of the equation, the new partnership with Ratcliffe and INEOS is seen as a positive step toward restoring the club’s former glory. This new chapter could bring about much-needed changes both on and off the pitch, aligning with the fans' aspirations for a brighter, more competitive future.

The presence of a British billionaire with a passion for the sport is a reassuring sign for those who have questioned the club's leadership in recent years. The collaboration has sparked excitement, as it hints at increased investment in the team, improvements in infrastructure, and a renewed focus on winning major trophies. While challenges undoubtedly remain, particularly with the Glazers still holding influence, Ratcliffe's arrival is a significant development that could reshape the club's trajectory. This new alliance represents a chance to revive the pride and success that Manchester United was once known for, renewing their faith in the club's ability to compete at the highest level. As the partnership unfolds, supporters will be watching closely, hopeful that this marks the beginning of a new, successful era at Old Trafford.

