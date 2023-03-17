Manchester United supporters can get "very excited" about potential spending under new Qatari owners, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

The Old Trafford club have been linked with a Qatari takeover, amid rumours the Glazer family are looking to sell.

Manchester United takeover news

According to Sky Sports, Sheikh Jassim is expected to submit a second bid for United within the next 10 days.

It comes after the prospective owner's representatives visited the club on Thursday afternoon to survey the relevant facilities.

Talks between the parties were said to have lasted over 10 hours, as the Qatari delegation discussed the next steps in a takeover bid.

Sky Sports have claimed that a second bid from Sheikh Jassim will be made to the Glazers, with a view to taking full control of the club.

Sheikh Jassim is likely to be rivalled by British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the right to be United's custodian, with the INEOS Group owner also interested in a takeover.

However, should Sheikh Jassim prove successful in his attempts, there are suggestions that Red Devils fans can begin to look forward to a brighter tenure under Qatari ownership.

What has Ben Jacobs said about a Qatari takeover at Old Trafford?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, CBS reporter Jacobs hinted that Qatari ownership could lead to plenty of investment down the line.

Referencing United's cross-town neighbours in the process, Jacobs suggested the Red Devils might be able to challenge Manchester City's level of spending.

On the takeover situation, Jacobs said: "But the difference is that Sheikh Jassim and this group is likely to value the club higher and also use the club for slightly wider purposes, including obviously the promotion of Qatar tourism and their sports strategy.

"Which is loosely speaking under a so-called ‘Vision 2030’ and therefore fans that are in favour of that get very excited by the high spending.

"They look perhaps towards the blue side of Manchester and they see the City Football Group and they believe that this type of outright ownership could ultimately help them to climb back above their rivals.”

Who might United target on the pitch with added investment?

In a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth insisted that United's summer planning has already started ahead of the upcoming window.

Sheth claimed that United are going to "target" a marquee centre-forward in the summer, as they look to fix a long-standing problem in their squad.

It was claimed by ESPN in January that a shortlist of three striker targets had been drawn up by the 20-time Premier League champions.

On that list is said to be Harry Kane, who has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur and has not yet shown any willingness to extend.