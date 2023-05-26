Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink couldn’t resist laughing after hearing Manchester United fans’ chant for Jamie Redknapp.

Hasselbaink, the former Chelsea striker who is now employed as an assistant coach with the England national team, was working alongside Redknapp for Sky Sports on Thursday.

The pair were covering the Premier League clash between Man Utd and Chelsea - a game that Erik ten Hag’s side won 4-1 thanks to goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

During the half-time interval, United fans inside Old Trafford made their feelings clear towards ex-Liverpool star Redknapp.

And the chant certainly amused Hasselbaink.

What did Man Utd fans chant at Jamie Redknapp?

Viewers could clearly hear United fans singing: “Jamie Redknapp… is a w****r, is a w****r!”

Hasselbaink struggled to hold it together, while even Redknapp himself appeared to see the funny side.

Watch the clip here:

In fairness to Redknapp, he took it pretty well!

The same chants were heard after the full-time whistle as Sky continued their live broadcast.

The dangers of working pitch-side as a former rival player, eh?

Redknapp’s former club Liverpool subsequently miss out on qualification for next season’s Champions League following Man Utd’s win over Chelsea.

The Red Devils will be joined in the Champions League by Manchester City (who face Inter Milan in this season’s final), Arsenal, and Newcastle United.

Shortly after Man Utd’s 4-1 win over Chelsea, Mohamed Salah apologised to Liverpool fans via a heartfelt tweet.

Read more:

Mohamed Salah’s tweet after Man Utd 4-1 Chelsea goes viral

Liverpool will instead compete in next season’s Europa League after missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time since 2015-16.

Can Man Utd stop Man City winning the treble?

As for Man Utd, their focus is now on ending the current Premier League campaign with a win over Fulham this Sunday before taking on their formidable neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley six days later.

Ten Hag and his players head into the final as the underdogs, but are acutely aware that victory won’t only secure a second domestic trophy (following their League Cup triumph in February).

It would also prevent Man City from completing a historic treble.