Manchester United are now seemingly considering handing their starlet Alejandro Garnacho a major vote of confidence as he continues to impress at Old Trafford.

The likes of George Best, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham have donned the Red Devil's iconic number 7 shirt but will Garnacho, at just 18 years of age, follow in the footsteps of these legends?

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the 'Theatre of Dreams' last year left the fabled jersey up for grabs, but six months on from the Portugal international’s exit; the number is still vacant.

Since Ronaldo left Manchester following his first stint, the squad number has become somewhat of a curse for its recipients.

The likes of Michael Owen, Antonio Valencia, Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay, Alexis Sanchez, and Edinson Cavani have all failed to live up to the expectations that the shirt carries.

Jadon Sancho and Antony were also believed to have been in the running to inherit the shirt, but a recent cryptic notification sent through the club's official app suggests that the pair are set to miss out.

Currently in possession of the number 49 shirt, Garnacho has had relatively few opportunities for the start for United. However, when introduced from the bench, he has certainly made a strong impression.

That impression, it appears, has been enough to convince the club that he is ready for the responsibility that comes with wearing the number 7 shirt.

Manchester United drop hint that Garnacho will become their new number 7

Garnacho seems confident that he is up to the task, even liking a Twitter post in April which read: “Give Garnacho the 7 shirt”.

Fans react

Some fans of the United persuasion are optimistic about the prospective news that Garnacho has earned this responsibility, while some are reluctant that it may be a premature decision.

Does Alejandro Garnacho deserve the Man United No. 7 shirt?

The Argentine sensation only made his senior debut for the club against west London club Chelsea in April 2022 but has persistently injected some excitement into United’s forward line, though typically as a substitute.

His first start then came in October against FC Sheriff in the Europa League, and then he opened his goal account the following week against Real Sociedad in the same competition.

Argentina noticed his domestic form as he earned his long-awaited international debut against Australia earlier this month.

The Madrid-born ace joined from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and was crowned Jimmy Murphy Young Player of Year in the 2021/22 season.

Just one season later, and he has become one of the club’s most captivating players, but whether he’s worthy of being handed the legendary squad number has split opinion among the club’s fanbase.