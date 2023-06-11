Manchester United fans have been begging the club to sign Andre Onana after a compilation of the Inter goalkeeper went viral following the Champions League final.

Some supporters have compared him to current number one David de Gea, believing that the Serie A goalkeeper would be a significant upgrade.

The 27-year-old put on an impressive display in Istanbul, although it was a night to forget for his side in the end.

After a goalless first half, Manchester City midfielder Rodri broke the deadlock when he fired home from just inside the penalty area.

His clinical finish proved to be the difference on the night, as City held on to complete a historic treble and secure their first Champions League trophy.

Yet Onana can take encouragement from his performance.

The Cameroon international pulled off two big saves to deny Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, while also producing crisp and accurate passing when required.

Onana’s distribution goes viral

Pep Guardiola took a moment to praise the goalkeeper after City’s win.

“When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around,” he said, per Football Italia.

“It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”

And his point was illustrated when a highlights package of Onana’s distribution emerged online.

He spent the evening spraying the ball out to the flanks without issue and drilled passes into central midfield as well.

One pass catches the eye in particular, with the goalkeeper advancing out of his penalty area before launching a long ball between City’s midfielders to start an attack.

Check it out for yourselves below.

Video: Onana’s passing highlights in UCL final

The footage has since gone viral and has gone down well in particular with Man United supporters.

Fans of the Red Devils have voiced their unhappiness with current goalkeeper De Gea in recent weeks, blasting him for his performance against City in the FA Cup final.

The Spaniard’s poor distribution at Wembley was one of the things that they complained about.

And following his showing against City last night, supporters have singled out Onana as a potential replacement for De Gea, especially as Erik ten Hag and the goalkeeper worked together at Ajax.

One fan who shared the video even said they were “begging” the club to sign him.

However, previous reports have linked United with other goalkeepers, such as Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou, rather than Onana.

And while De Gea’s contract is set to expire this summer, a new contract is “basically drawn up” according to other sources, so he could be set to remain at the club for a while longer.

Onana has been the subject of interest from Chelsea recently, and while he spoke about his happiness in Italy following defeat in Istanbul, he cast doubt on where his future might lie.

“I’m so, so happy at Inter,” he said, per Fabrizio Romano. “At this professional level you never know what happens.

“I’m available for Inter, they decide and I will accept what they want. I’m happy at Inter.”