Frustrated Manchester United fans blocked the entrance to the Old Trafford Megastore as the club officially launched their new kit for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday morning.

Supporters planned a protest to coincide with the launch of the new Adidas home kit, which was unveiled at 9am on Tuesday.

What does Man Utd's new home kit look like?

“Manchester United and adidas have joined forces once again to unveil the highly anticipated home kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season,” a statement on the club’s website reads.

“The deep connection between Manchester and its rich industrial heritage is beautifully represented in our new home kit.

“It pays homage to the city's iconic red rose in a stunning geometric design and draws inspiration from the bridge over the River Irwell, which connects Manchester and Salford and stands as a symbol of the city's strength and its profound impact on the world during the industrial revolution.

“The new home kit also encapsulates the unwavering commitment and love that fans have for United, serving as a reminder of their timeless belief in the club.”

Man Utd fans force Megastore to close

The Old Trafford Megastore opened at 10am and footage showed the club’s protesting fans had blocked the entrance, forcing the shop to close, according to those at the stadium.

BBC football reporter Simon Stone posted the following footage:

Here are some other tweets from the protest:

Why are Man Utd fans protesting?

Per ESPN, the protest focused on the Glazer family’s ownership and the protracted sales process which has entered its eight month and is showing no signs of ending any time soon.

The final round of bidding officially ended in April but Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are yet to hear whether their offers to buy the club have been successful.

The vast majority of United fans are desperate for the Glazers to leave the club and make way for new owners intent on making the club the world's most revered football team again.