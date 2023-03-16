Manchester United fans have been left fuming over a refereeing decision in the Southampton v Brentford game last night.

On Sunday afternoon, United drew 0-0 at home to Southampton, with the game's memorable moment seeing Casmeiro pick up his second red card of 2023.

The Brazilian midfielder was sent off for a challenge that saw him initially get the ball, before planting his studs into Carlos Alcaraz's ankle.

Why was Casemiro sent off v Southampton?

As noted, Casemiro initially got the ball in his challenge on Alcaraz, but with his studs then going into the midfielder's leg, it was hard for the referee to do anything but send the former Real Madrid man off.

You can see the challenge for yourself below...

Video: Casemiro awarded second red card of the season v Southampton

With this now being Casemiro's second red card of the season, the multi-time Champions League winner will now miss four Premier League games, a big blow for Erik ten Hag and his side.

Casemiro missing four games annoyed many Man United fans, but a specific incident during Southampton v Brentford last night tipped many over the edge...

Why are so many Man United annoyed after Southampton v Brentford?

During last night's game, which saw Brentford lose 2-0, Southampton's Romeo Lavia can consider himself pretty lucky to have escaped a red card.

But how does that impact United fans?

Well, as you can see from the embedded tweet below, the feeling amongst many is that Lavia's challenge was incredibly similar in nature to Casemiro's, while their punishments were quite different.

Video: Romeo Lavia escapes a red card despite bad challenge v Brentford

As you can see from the quotes and replies to the tweet above, it's clear that Man United fans want to see more consistency from referees with regard to decisions in the Premier League this season.

The feeling is that if Casemiro was sent off v Southampton, then Lavia should have also seen red last night for his challenge on Christian Norgaard.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that refereeing inconsistencies have been brought forward by fans this season, with it seeming like a refereeing blunder plagues at least one game every weekend at this rate.

Man United still look on course to finish in the top four though, despite losing one of their best players for the run-in as we approach the end of the season, so it isn't all doom and gloom for fans of the Red Devils.