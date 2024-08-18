Highlights Manchester United sign Noussair Mazraoui to solve defensive depth amid injury woes.

Real Madrid could be plotting a move for starting United right-back Diogo Dalot.

A move for Mazraoui could be a sign that the club are prepping for Dalot's potential move to the Bernabeu next year.

Manchester United head into the 2024/25 Premier League season looking to amend a dismal record from last season, which had them finishing 8th in the table. Fortunately for fans, the Red Devils have attempted to match their domestic ambitions with their transfer business, and as a result, there is hope in the air at Old Trafford.

Among the newcomers, the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs De Ligt support the Dutch core in the works under Erik ten Hag, while the surprise deal for 18-year-old sensation, Leny Yoro, remains a fantastic coup for the club.

The club's fourth incoming was a lower-profile signing in comparison to the aforementioned three. United forked a £17 million fee for Noussair Mazraoui, and tied him down to a contract until 2028, with the option to extend for a further year. However, there could be deeper motives at work surrounding this deal, and fans should be wary of its implications on the right-back situation - in particular, the future of Diogo Dalot.

Diogo Dalot is on Real Madrid's Radar

Los Blancos are in the market for a full-back

GMS Sources previously revealed that Real Madrid had been impressed by Dalot's standout performances in a predominantly dull Manchester United side during the 2023/24 campaign. The Spanish giants have not ruled out the possibility of a move within the next 12 months, as they plan to bolster the defensive department.

The 25-year-old – who has four years remaining on his Old Trafford contract, and pockets £100,000 per week when bonuses are activated – was often the preferred option under Ten Hag last term, over the more defensive-minded Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Former United legend, Gary Neville, was also full of praise as he spoke about the right-back's quality:

"There is a lot there: he's six foot; he's strong; he's powerful; he's good on the ball; he's not a bad defender. I think he defends his back post really well. He opens up his shoulders." "Is he the best in the world? No. But has he got the potential to be? He's delivering at the moment, but has he got the potential to be a top full-back? Yes."

A switch to the Bernabeu would undoubtedly be a tantalizing prospect for any player, and the Premier League outfit will have their work cut out if they are to sway Dalot's mind away from Spain.

However, now that United have recruited Mazraoui to the club, perhaps the effects of Dalot's potential departure may be mitigated as a result, which may hint at the Moroccan being the first step in preparations for life without the former Porto man.

Mazraoui to Evolve from Replacement to Successor

The 26-year-old could be United's long-term right-back solution

With Manchester United having sanctioned the sale of Wan-Bissaka to West Ham United, Mazraoui appears to be a squad replacement for the departing Englishman. While this may be the case in a rotation aspect, the former Bayern Munich man actually plays a similar style to that of Dalot instead.

Diogo Dalot vs. Aaron Wan-Bissaka vs. Noussair Mazraoui - Stats comparison per 90 during the 2023/24 league season Diogo Dalot Aaron Wan-Bissaka Noussair Mazraoui Chances Created 1.1 0.6 1.2 Forward Passes 14.4 14.5 24 Touches in the opposition box 1.5 1.3 2.6 Ground Duel Success 57.27% 61.82% 61.8% Aerial Duel Success 55.17% 52.5% 47.5%

As per analysis from The Athletic, Mazraoui has "shown to be a very creative player" with standout technique and passing attributes, but is also "solid defensively" when required. A balanced profile of this sort is significantly more resemblant to that of Dalot, as opposed to Wan-Bissaka, who, although excels defensively, has not displayed sufficient quality on the ball to warrant increased game time.

Ten Hag had worked with Mazraoui during his tenure at Ajax, and he has previously shown a strong preference towards those with whom he has familiarity. The likes of Lisandro Martinez, De Ligt and Antony are all among those with experience under the Dutch tactician who have now been signed by Manchester United. For that precise reason, if Mazraoui can prove his worth in the Premier League, he may even have an advantage over Dalot, who, despite being a mainstay in the first-team since Ten Hag's arrival, was initially signed under Jose Mourinho's reign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's squad sustained 66 different injuries during the 2023-24 season

Of course, Manchester United's persistent injury woes were detrimental last season, and the acquisition of Mazraoui addresses the need for additional depth not only at right-back, but also at left-back, due to the player's versatility, and it could prove to be a useful deal in the short-term in that regard. However, there is also the simultaneous benefit of protecting the position for the future as well, should Dalot potentially leave the club, and in such an event, Mazraoui may incur a transition to a more prominent role.

Ultimately, it is not confirmed whether Dalot is conclusively heading to the club's egress, and fans can look forward to the prospect of competition between him and Mazraoui in the meantime. But nonetheless, the reality is Real Madrid could quietly be plotting a swoop for United's international next year, and the performances of their latest full-back signing will be crucial in defining how well-prepared the club may be ahead of the situation.