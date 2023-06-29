Manchester United fan and talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein has gone on a rant about the club’s ownership situation and fired some heavy shots in the direction of the Glazers.

And it’s – unsurprisingly – gained a lot of attention online.

The Glazers, who are currently sitting at the helm of the Old Trafford outfit, claimed back in November 2022 that they were exploring ‘strategic alternatives’ for the club.

A statement on their official website insisted they were considering investment into - rather than a full sale of - the club.

But this didn't stop fans from getting ahead of themselves with the thought of being Glazers-less after 18 years of hurt.

With supporters believing that the club has been massively underfunded by their American owners, the majority are excited by the prospect of change.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are the two main parties that have emerged as serious contenders, and they enter the final stretch in a two-horse race.

Glazers charge manchester united £250,000 for private flight. Credit: Reuters

Both prospective buyers have placed a bid of approximately £5 billion, though it’s been reported the Glazers will only accept bids of £6 billion or more.

Months have passed since the bidding process began - and United are still no closer to being sold.

In the saga’s latest development, Bloomberg - which cites sources close to the situation – said the Qatari-based bidders were confident that they had beaten British billionaire Ratcliffe.

While the seemingly never-ending negotiations continue, United's future remains up in the air during a period where the club should be building for the 2023/24 season.

The wait has clearly angered Goldstein, who launched into a savage on-air tirade against the Glazer family earlier this week.

Watch: Manchester United fan goes on brutal rant about the Glazers

Nearly two decades of Glazer rule has resulted in many United fans being left concerned at the state of the club - and those feelings were summed up perfectly by Goldstein in his rant.

“Please do yourself and all the United fans around the world a favour and sell the club now,” he said.

“What the problem seems to be, I don’t really understand why they are holding onto the club. They want something like £6 billion and the offers are £5 billion upwards.

“The transfer window is open now, and this is a massive, massive time for Manchester United as a football club. There are players like Declan Rice going to Arsenal for around £100 million, Manchester United should be going after players like that.

“Harry Kane, this should be wrapped up already, there’s talk about him going to Bayern Munich, he should be playing in the Premier League and at Manchester United.”

“The club is now in debt of over £700 million. It is an absolute disgrace and the problem is the Glazers. They are ruining the club, I’ve seen this build-up for a long, long time.

“I don’t know why they are not selling the club and moving on. If anyone connected to that family is listening, sell the club and get out because the club is beginning to die.”

Manchester United and the summer transfer window

The friction the takeover situation is having on transfer business at Old Trafford this summer is taking its toll on Erik ten Hag.

The Sun reported that the Dutchman was angry to be missing out on West Ham United captain Declan Rice, who is now Arsenal-bound.

Declan Rice of West Ham battles with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka for at the Emirates

Also, United target Kim Min-jae is reportedly on his way to Bavaria to sign for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after the Manchester-based club monitored the South Korea international for months.

Another one of Ten Hag’s priorities, Harry Kane, has also fallen by the wayside, with The Guardian reporting that England's all-time top goalscorer's services were out of United's financial reach.

There was some good news for fans of the Red Devils as it was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on Thursday evening that the club had agreed a £60m total fee with Chelsea for Mason Mount.

However, as significant of a signing as Mount could turn out to be, United are still in real need of further investment - something that the Glazers are unlikely to provide to any great degree while still trying to sell the club.