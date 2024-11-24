Manchester United fans have bemoaned Ruben Amorim’s unorthodox decision to use winger-by-trade Amad in one of his wing-back roles against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

In his first game in charge, the new Old Trafford helmsman enjoyed a mere share of the spoils after Marcus Rashford’s quick opener was cancelled out by Omari Hutchinson’s well-struck effort on the 43rd-minute mark.

The Tractor Boys, who are currently flirting with the prospect of relegation, looked the most likely winners, though Andre Onana was on fine form to keep Liam Delap from getting on the scoresheet.

Given how well he has performed recently, with him contributing to a trio of goals in November before his assist against Ipswich, the 39-year-old’s strange decision to play him out of position was one that confused fans and pundits alike.

Shedding light on the fact that he’s had just three days to adapt to a different role, Amorim heaped praise on the youngster after an impressive performance in Suffolk, saying: "He was very good. In three days, he improved so much defensively. He was facing the left-back, he just had to follow him. He was so focused. He did a very good job."

Despite the kind words, Manchester United’s struggles were perhaps not helped by using Amad in the right wing-back berth, as the Ivorian’s talent was perfectly encapsulated by his moment of magic to tee up the aforementioned Rashford.

Picking the ball up from a deep area, his carrying speed was highlighted by him dismissing two opposition players before putting it on a plate for Rashford, a player who needs to prove himself to the new management.

Once nowhere near the first team picture in Greater Manchester, the former Atalanta man has been more than impressive this term, with only Bruno Fernandes (5) boasting more Premier League goal involvements than him (4) this season.

But fans, in the wake of their point in Suffolk, are adamant that the 22-year-old should be completing such dribbles further up the field, as opposed to from a wing-back position. "“Diallo at wingback to accommodate Garnacho, lmao” one fan said.

“Amad Diallo is a world class RW, he is not a wingback!” a supporter wrote in the wake of their 1-1 draw against McKenna's men, while another suggested: “We cannot play Amad Diallo as wingback, he is our best front 3 player.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad attempted five take-ons vs Ipswich – the most of any player on the pitch.

Another fan grumbled at the fact that Amorim's tactical tweak allows others, such as skipper Fernandes, to start in their favoured positions while Amad is forced to get to grips with an unusual role. “Hold on. I know it ain’t Diallo playing wingback to keep Bruno in the team? This ain’t gonna work.”