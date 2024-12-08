Manchester United's decision to part ways with Dan Ashworth has stunned the football world, but the club's fans think Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a plan. The Red Devils announced the sporting director's departure on Sunday (December 8), a day after suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Ashworth spent just five months as United's sporting director, but a troubling relationship with co-owner Ratcliffe has led to his exit. He fronted the club's recruitment and footballing operations, spending £175 million on new signings in the summer.

Chaos ensues at Old Trafford, but fans have concluded that Ratcliffe has potentially found an ideal replacement for Ashworth: Txiki Begiristain. The Spaniard is leaving his role as Manchester City's sporting director next summer and supporters believe United will pounce.

Begiristain has connections to Omar Berrada, United's CEO, who previously worked as Head of Football Operations at the Etihad. There is a feeling among Red Devils fans that their relationship may pay dividends.

Berrada made a surprise switch to the Red side of Manchester in July after INEOS completed their purchase of a 27.7% stake in the club. He had formed part of the City Group that steered Pep Guardiola's Cityzens to Premier League dominance over the past decade on the business side of things.

One fan on X reposted City's announcement over Begiristain's departure and suggested they have worked out INEOS' plot: "I understand it now INEOS."

Another fan thinks Berrada may have played a key role in Ashworth's departure because of his ties to Begiristain:

Another fan echoed those sentiments: "Txiki Begiristain, the outgoing Director of Football at Manchester City could be headed for the red, globally acclaimed and historically significant side of Manchester going by what we're seeing."

Others said: "I have a feeling that Berrada might go for Txiki Begiristain as he is leaving City and the history of them working together. Let’s see what happens in the next few days."

And: "Txiki Begiristain to follow his mate, Omar Berrada, from the Etihad to Manchester United?" and a third commented: "Imagine Omar Berrada has convinced Txiki Begiristain to jump on board."

Manchester United could have Swooped for Manchester City's Hugo Viana

The Portuguese is Replacing Begiristain

Manchester United fans are dreaming of a reunion between Begiristain and Berrada to help ignite their mission to return to Europe's elite. There has been debate about whether Berrada's City exit came as a result of the club's 115 charges for breaching financial fair play. Begiristain could follow suit, although his reported stance over his exit is that he feels it's the end of an era at the Etihad.

Had the Red Devils moved on from Ashworth earlier, they could have re-established another alliance that has worked wonders in European football. Hugo Viana is replacing Begiristain at City next summer and will leave Sporting Lisbon after spending close to seven years as the Primera Liga giants' sporting director.

Viana could have linked up with new United head coach Ruben Amorim, who left the Jose Alvalade Stadium for Old Trafford last month. The pair hold a close bond from their time together at Sporting, transforming the Portuguese outfit into two-time Liga Portugal champions.