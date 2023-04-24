Manchester United fans want Bruno Fernandes to be appointed the club’s next captain this summer after seeing his leadership during extra-time of Sunday’s FA Cup final against Brighton.

United sealed their place in June's FA Cup final thanks to a penalty shootout victory at Wembley.

All seven of Man Utd’s penalty takers successfully converted from the spot. Man of the Match Victor Lindelof stepped up and scored the winner after Brighton’s Solly March blazed his effort high over David de Gea’s crossbar.

What did Bruno Fernandes did in extra-time?

Fernandes was substituted in the 101st minute by manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese midfielder, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, was replaced by striker Wout Weghorst.

Despite his disappointment at being subbed off, Fernandes wasn’t about to sulk about his manager’s decision.

Instead, the 28-year-old was seen shouting instructions at his teammates during half-time of extra-time.

Some United fans have been taken aback by the difference in that moment between Fernandes and the club’s actual captain Harry Maguire, who was seen with his hands in his pockets next to Steve McClaren.

Maguire, who endured a poor evening as Man Utd were eliminated from the Europa League by Sevilla last week, missed Sunday’s semi-final through suspension.

Per Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Fernandes was also instructed to sit down by the fourth official after appealing for a free-kick.

Here’s how Man Utd fans have reacted to the footage:

Will Bruno Fernandes be Man Utd’s next captain?

There’s certainly a strong possibility that Fernandes could be United’s next captain.

Much depends on the future of Maguire, who United will reportedly consider offers for this summer.

While the 30-year-old centre-back always manages to impress in an England shirt, his performance levels since joining the Red Devils in an £80 million move from Leicester City in 2019 have often been below-par.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have become the club’s first-choice centre-backs and it wouldn’t be a shock if Maguire is moved on this summer.

There are no guarantees that Fernandes would be handed the captain’s armband once Maguire leaves.

However, he would be one of the leading contenders - along with Casemiro, who has been so impressive at Old Trafford following his move from Real Madrid.

De Gea would be another candidate as the club’s longest-serving player, but the Spanish goalkeeper’s future is also up in the air following the Sevilla debacle.