Manchester United fans won't be crying if David de Gea and Harry Maguire leave Old Trafford this summer, says journalist Dean Jones.

However, Jones doesn't think the duo are at the exit door just yet.

Man United news — David de Gea and Harry Maguire

Regarding De Gea, the likelihood is that he'll end up staying at Old Trafford. That's because the goalkeeper is actually close to signing a new contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently informed GIVEMESPORT that United and De Gea have almost reached an agreement over a fresh deal.

The Spaniard has been at the Manchester club since 2011, arriving from Atlético Madrid in a deal worth about £19m, according to BBC Sport.

Maguire's future in red, on the other hand, looks less secure. Last month, the Daily Mail reported that the former Leicester City defender is set for an Old Trafford exit this summer and is in line to receive a £10m pay-off from United if he does depart.

What has Dean Jones said about David de Gea, Harry Maguire and Man United?

Jones doubts United fans would be disappointed with De Gea and Maguire leaving the club before the start of next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If De Gea and Maguire were to move on from United, I think there wouldn't be too many fans crying about it. But I still think it's some way off happening, however much some fans might want that to happen."

How did David de Gea and Harry Maguire perform this season?

De Gea and Maguire didn't have the best campaigns. While the former was able to win the Premier League Golden Glove award, he was still criticised for some of his displays.

"It’s an absolute shocker from David de Gea," former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas said on BT Sport (via Metro) after an error the 32-year-old made last month. "That’s beyond shocking. His team is in full control of this game and to let one in like that. He’ll know himself."

As for Maguire, he didn't play too often in the Premier League this season. However, when the England international did, he failed to impress. After making just 16 appearances in the top flight, Maguire recorded a WhoScored rating of 6.59.

Considering all of that, now could be a good time for the centre-back, who cost United £80m, as reported by BBC Sport, to leave Old Trafford.