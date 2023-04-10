Manchester United fans would be surprised if the club ended up signing Wout Weghorst permanently, believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

The striker joined the Red Devils on loan in January and hasn't been too prolific during his time at Old Trafford so far.

Man United transfer news — Wout Weghorst

United manager Erik ten Hag recently hinted that United could sign Weghorst permanently in the summer.

"Of course [he could stay] and I think he’s doing a lot of elements of football really well," the Dutchman was recently quoted as saying (via The Athletic) when asked if his player could remain at Old Trafford beyond this season.

"He’s doing a really good job for us in pressing. He’s the leader of the process in the pressing, starts the press, he’s very good in the backward pressing.

"He’s taking other positions, his link-up play he’s doing really well. He’s making good movements, making space for others, so he’s also good in the set-plays, so he is really contributing to the performance of this team."

What has Dean Jones said about Wout Weghorst and Man United?

Jones thinks United signing Weghorst would shock supporters but says discussions about whether to buy him or not still need to take place.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think there are still conversations to be had. I know United fans would be surprised but, as a team player, Weghorst is considered to be very good. If you're just watching from the stands, you're probably not that thrilled by him. But if you're in that team, I think you actually quite enjoy playing with him."

Would Man United fans accept Wout Weghorst staying at Old Trafford?

It depends. If the club manage to sign an elite number nine in the summer, then Weghorst staying to provide cover probably won't irk too many supporters.

However, if that doesn't happen and United go into next season with the Dutchman as their first-choice striker, then there'll be a bit of a problem.

As already mentioned, Weghorst, who cost his parent club Burnley £12m, as reported by BBC Sport, hasn't scored enough goals for the Red Devils this term. In fact, he hasn't even registered in the Premier League yet.

Still, it's clear that Weghorst is a player who Ten Hag really likes and trusts. So again, as a squad player, some United fans may not be against signing him permanently. But to get to that next level, the Manchester club probably need to bring in a more prolific striker in the next transfer window.