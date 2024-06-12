Highlights Jan Aage Fjortoft has suggested that Man United will be front-runners to sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

De Ligt is among six Bayern players who are reportedly permitted to leave.

The Red Devils are seeking a replacement for Raphael Varane, who left on a free transfer.

Manchester United ‘could be favourites’ to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer, football insider Jan Aage Fjortoft has suggested.

According to the ex-Middlesbrough footballer, the decision to keep Erik ten Hag on board and Manchester United’s search for a centre-back could mean that the Red Devils are in pole position to sign the Dutchman.

Last week, German football insider Florian Plettenberg revealed that De Ligt is among six Bayern players who are ‘allowed to leave’ this summer. The list also includes Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Bavarians are reportedly keen to offload De Ligt – Reportedly who earns £260k per week – because of his injury history and massive wages – he is their highest-earning centre-back.

If United were to join the race for the Dutch defender, they would likely face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who are rumoured to be interested in signing their long-term target whom they attempted to sign in January.

Man United Linked with De Ligt

The search for a new centre-back continues

Fjortoft, writing on X, said that Man United could now be the 'favourites' to sign De Ligt this summer:

United are continuing their search for a centre-back after Raphael Varane announced he would be departing the club following the end of his contract.

The Red Devils have offered an extension to 36-year-old veteran Jonny Evans and now aim to sign a starting right-sided centre-back who would play alongside Lisandro Martinez. Varane and Martinez’s pairing has enjoyed a successful stint at United despite multiple injuries – they were instrumental in the club’s FA Cup final victory against Manchester City last month.

De Ligt, who reached his first Champions League semi-final under Ten Hag at Ajax, now has plenty of top-flight experience under his belt and could be seen as a long-term replacement for Varane at Old Trafford.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

Man United Aim to Sign Experienced Striker

To support Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are aiming to sign a more experienced striker this summer to support the development of Rasmus Hojlund, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

After Anthony Martial’s departure on a free transfer, the Red Devils are in need of a back-up forward who could support Hojlund off the bench. Sheth, speaking to GMS, suggested that United were keen to sign another striker last summer and could come back to this idea soon.

With 16 goals in all competitions, Hojlund was United’s top scorer in his debut season in England.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-06-24.