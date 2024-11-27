Key Takeaways Manchester United face a busy December with nine matches in three different competitions, limiting training time for their new head coach, Ruben Amorim.

Key games broadcast on TV in the UK include the Manchester derby and away trips to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

United have two cup matches in December - the first of these is a Europa League clash against Plzen before they face Spurs in the League Cup quarter-final against Tottenham a week later.

Ruben Amorim began his tenure as Manchester United head coach with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on Sunday, 24th November. This result leaves them 12th in the Premier League table, six points behind the top four and a staggering 15 points behind the early pacesetters Liverpool. The new Portuguese coach won't have much time on the training pitch in December as his United side play nine matches in three different competitions.

This includes away games in both the League Cup and Europa League against Tottenham Hotspur and Plzen, respectively. Seven of the nine matches in December will be broadcast on TV in the UK, so here is a complete guide to watching the Red Devils during the busy festive period.

Manchester United Matches in December and First Match in 2025 Match Date Competition Kick-Off Time (BST) Broadcaster Manchester United vs Everton Sunday 1st December Premier League 13:30 N/A Arsenal vs Manchester United Wednesday 4th December Premier League 20:15 Amazon Prime Video Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Saturday 7th December Premier League 17:30 Sky Sports Plzen vs Manchester United Thursday 12th December UEFA Europa League 17:45 TNT Sports Manchester City vs Manchester United Sunday 15th December Premier League 16:30 Sky Sports Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Thursday 19th December League Cup 20:00 Sky Sports Manchester United vs Bournemouth Sunday 22nd December Premier League 14:00 N/A Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Thursday 26th December Premier League 17:30 Amazon Prime Video Manchester United vs Newcastle United Monday 30th December Premier League 20:00 Sky Sports Liverpool vs Manchester United Sunday 5th January Premier League 16:30 Sky Sports

Festive Premier League Matches On TV

Away trips to Manchester City and Liverpool feature

United's first game in December against Everton will not be shown on TV in the UK. Sky Sports have opted for Aston Villa's trip to Stamford Bridge instead, which kicks off at the same time. Three days later, Amorim's side travel to Arsenal, which will start at 20:15 BST and be broadcast on Prime Video. Their last match of the week sees them host high-flying Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 7th December, which will kick-off at 17:30 BST on Sky Sports.

Eight days later, it is the first Manchester derby of the season. It will be played at the Etihad Stadium on 15th December and kick-off at 16:30 BST on Sky Sports. United supporters will have to wait 11 days for the next chance to watch their team in league action as they travel to Molineux on Boxing Day. This game will start at 17:30 BST on Prime Video as part of a quadruple header on Amazon's streaming platform.

United's last two matches of the festive period will both be broadcast on Sky Sports. The first of these is on 30th December against Newcastle United before a trip to Anfield on 5th January, which will be the club's first game in 2025.

December Cup Matches on TV

Amorim's side will compete in the Europa League and League Cup

In between the flurry of Premier League matches in December, United have a Europa League clash and a League Cup quarter-final tie. On Thursday, 12th December, Amorim's side will travel to Plzen for their sixth European game of the season. The match will start in the earlier time slot of 17:45 and be shown live on TNT Sports. So far, they have drawn two and won one in the Europa League, beating PAOK 2-0 most recently under interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

A week later, United travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looking to book their place in the last four of the League Cup. They will be keen to put right the 3-0 defeat to Spurs at Old Trafford earlier this season and increase their chances of securing domestic silverware under their new head coach. This tie will be broadcast on Sky Sports and kick-off at 20:00 BST.

Information gathered from the Premier League and Manchester United - Correct as of 27/11/24.