Highlights Victor Lindelof's future at Manchester United is uncertain due to his expiring contract and limited playing time.

Jose Mourinho, now at Fenerbahce, could target Lindelof, potentially leading to United signing two new central defenders.

With several other central defender targets linked to United, Lindelof may struggle for playing time even if he stays.

Manchester United could see defender Victor Lindelof depart this summer after a lack of games over the past two seasons - with Dharmesh Sheth exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the defender could part for pastures new as a result of there being just one year left on his existing contract.

Lindelof joined United back in 2017 from Benfica under Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese boss returning to his homeland to prise the Swedish star away from the capital - and he's been a key part of the furniture since. 259 appearances in all competitions has seen the defender become a superb servant at Old Trafford, but Sheth believes Mourinho could swipe him once again having just taken over the managerial role at Fenerbahce.

Lindelof Has Been Touted for Swap Deals

The Swedish star is a key United makeweights they could use

Lindelof's dubious-looking future at United is no secret. The defender has just a year left on his contract, and after making just 19 appearances last season - his least since his first season at Old Trafford - there doesn't appear to be any movement on his future.

Victor Lindelof's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 17th Assists 1 =10th Passes Per Game 46.1 4th Clearances Per Game 2 9th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.9 =8th Match rating 6.50 17th

Links emerged that he could be joining Everton as part of a makeweight in a deal to sign Jarrad Branthwaite, but with the Red Devils now unlikely to move for the Toffees star, Lindelof is back on the transfer mill once again.

Reports also emerged that United could be looking to use him in a swap deal for Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard, but so far that looks like a deal that isn't advanced whatsoever and so his future remains up in the air, with Fenerbahce now seemingly taking the forefront.

Sheth: Lindelof Has Interest from Fenerbahce

The defender is on the shortlist of his former boss Mourinho

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth revealed that there are no talks currently or planning to take place between Lindelof and the Red Devils about extending his stay at Old Trafford - and as such, Mourinho has registered his interest. He said:

"Victor Lindelof is into the final year of his contract. There are no talks planned, and no talks currently over a new deal. "There is interest from clubs like Fenerbahce. Jose Mourinho, of course, brought him to Manchester United back in 2017 - there is interest there. "There's interest from other clubs as well. If Victor Lindelof was to leave, then I think United would want to bring in another central defender as well, so it could be the case where they go in for not one, but two."

Lindelof's Future at United is Looking Bleak

Younger members of the team who are ahead of him

With Raphael Varane departing the Red Devils, it wouldn't make much sense to sell Lindelof just now, but with other targets set to come in, he will simply be pushed down the pecking order.

Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are currently the first-choice pairing, whilst Jonny Evans could still sign a new one-year deal and Willy Kambwala is a superb young choice at centre-back; so Lindelof, who cost around £40m, will find it hard to break the mould.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Lindelof made his first professional appearance at the age of just 15 in Sweden.

And, when you factor in that Matthijs De Ligt has been heavily linked with a move alongside other stars such as Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and more, there appears to be less and less opportunities available for the Swedish star as the summer burns on.

Related Man Utd Could Sign Joshua Zirkzee 'In Next Few Hours' Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-07-24.