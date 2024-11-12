Manchester United are 'fighting' to sign Real Valladolid goalkeeper Karl Hein, who is on loan at the La Liga club from Arsenal, in a surprise move, according to Fichajes.

Hein has started all 13 of Valladolid's league games this season, impressing for the relegation-threatened side. His form in Spain has prompted interest from a host of clubs, who will look to make a move for the shot-stopper when he returns to Arsenal at the end of this season.

United are said to be among the most keen suitors, although the Red Devils will face competition from Premier League counterparts Tottenham. The north-west club are intent on finding adequate cover for first choice Andre Onana, and view Hein, valued between €20 million and €25 million (£20m) by the Gunners, as an interesting option on the market.

United Interested in Hein

They face competition from Spurs

Joining the Arsenal academy in 2018, Hein has risen through the ranks at Hale End, and been part of the first team picture in recent years. However, limited to just one senior competitive appearance for the North Londoners, an EFL Cup tie in 2022, the Estonia international sought regular football away from the Emirates this summer.

Excelling during Mikel Arteta's team's pre-season tour of the United States, filling in for Euros-winner David Raya, Spanish outfit Valladolid opted to make the 22-year-old their number one in between the sticks for the campaign. 13 appearances into his spell in Castile, and interest from English clubs is brewing.

Fichajes report that United are keen on adding Hein, who has been described as the 'new David de Gea' and a player who Ruben Amorim really wants, to the Portuguese's squad. The FA Cup holders' second choice goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, has been entrusted to play just three times since joining in 2023, and was reportedly 'ignored' by Erik ten Hag for two weeks after he signed.

The Turkish keeper is evidently not rated at Old Trafford, and thus there is a feeling that a new competitor for Onana is needed. The Cameroonian has been overburdened with minutes since completing his switch to Manchester, and could do with an adequate back-up.

Arsenal could look to exploit the fact that a close rival is interested in their third choice goalkeeper and cash in, with Fichajes suggesting that the Gunners have set the asking price between €20 million and €25 million.

Hein's La Liga Statistics Appearances 13 Goals Conceded 25 Clean Sheets 3 Saves Per 90 3.31 Save Percentage 64.2%

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 12/11/2024