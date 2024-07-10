Highlights Manchester United are close to finalising a deal for Joshua Zirkzee.

Agreement on agent commission is speeding up the transfer process.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to join Man Utd's coaching staff, replacing Mitchell van der Gaag.

Manchester United are now working to finalise a deal for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who suggested that Erik ten Hag’s side’s ability to agree on his agent’s commission fee helped progress the deal near to its conclusion.

Apart from young Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, the Red Devils’ options through the middle are relatively threadbare. Anthony Martial has departed the club after nine years of service and, while Marcus Rashford can perform in the number 9 role, he’s better suited to the left flank.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hojlund was Manchester United's top goalscorer across 2023/24, notching 16 strikes in 43 outings.

As such, Ten Hag and his new-look entourage have made their intentions clear that a new striker is among the priority positions to address this summer - and Zirkzee, a former Bayern Munich youth prospect, is their primary candidate.

Man Utd Deal for Zirkzee Reaching Final Stages

‘

Close

It seems now that Zirkzee’s arrival in Greater Manchester is going to be the first of many of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, with Fabrizio Romano recently reporting that a five-year deal had been agreed between all parties.

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein revealed that Manchester United, who finished eighth last term, are now working to finalise the signing of the 23-year-old technician and their pursuit has been sped up thanks to their ability to strike a deal with his agent over a commission fee being a big driving force behind the move.

“The very latest is what we revealed on Sunday afternoon, and it's that Manchester United are working to finalise the signing of Joshua Zirkzee. One of the crucial elements is that they were able to agree personal terms and the agent commission, which was a big talking point. “It's going to be sizable, but that's perhaps understandable, given the fact that the players’ camp have managed to negotiate a release clause in his contract that makes him available for a fee that is probably lower than his market value.

Ornstein insisted that such a considerable figure is typical for agents that have managed to keep the fee for the player in question lower than market value - similar to the case of Erling Haaland’s switch to Manchester City.

“So it's not uncommon that you would see substantial agent commission as almost a reward for doing that. And I think we saw something similar in the case of Erling Harland. And when you look at the package as a whole, Manchester United will feel that is decent value for money.”

A graceful dribbler with an eye for goal, Zirkzee offers a completely different profile to that of Hojlund and, as a result, there is an ever-growing belief that the plan that Manchester United have for the two young hotshots will work out.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats vs Positional Peers Metric Output per 90 Percentile Non-Penalty Goals 0.29 35% Shot-Creating Actions 3.16 79% Passes Attempted 29.91 84% Progressive Passes 2.81 83% Successful Take-Ons 1.70 89% Touches 44.82 90%

Mitchell van der Gaag Set to Leave Man Utd

Ruud van Nistelrooy confirmed as replacement

Ahead of an all-important season, there have been a myriad of changes to the Old Trafford staff personnel. The likes of Dan Ashworth, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox will perform behind-the-scenes roles next term and Ruud van Nistelrooy, a former striker of the club, will be replacing Mitchell van der Gaag as one of Ten Hag’s right-hand men, per Romano.

Related Ruud van Nistelrooy 'In Manchester' Ahead of Man Utd Move Manchester United are pushing to bring Ruud van Nistelrooy to the club in a coaching role.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Italian football insider suggested that Van der Gaag will be leaving the Manchester-based outfit with immediate effect after having his contract terminated. Former Go Ahead Eagles chief Rene Hake is also expected to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot, van Nistelrooy, by joining Manchester United.

All statistics per FBref - correct as of 10/07/2024