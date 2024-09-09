Antony has suffered a dramatic decline in game time this season at Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag preferring to use other stars on the wing so far in the current campaign - and that could see the Brazilian trickster leave the club on loan, with reports suggesting that Fenerbahce are keen on his signature.

Antony joined United from Ajax two years ago, but his time in Manchester has not been overly successful, having failed to adapt to the Premier League. That has seen others move ahead of him in the pecking order and with his value dropping - whilst also collecting a sizable wage - United could be keen to loan him out, with the Turkish Super Lig move not out of the question.

Antony 'Pushing' For Man Utd Loan Move

The Red Devils winger could be on the move this week

The report from The Sun states that United flop Antony is pushing for a loan move away from Old Trafford - and could have played his last game for the club as a result.

Jose Mourinho, who managed United from 2016 until 2018, is currently managing at Fenerbahce and the Turkish outfit are in pole position to land the winger - and with the transfer window in Turkey being open until Friday, there is still a chance that he will move to Istanbul to resurrect his career.

Antony's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 8th Goals 1 =9th Assists 1 =10th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =6th Shots Per Game 1.5 5th Match rating 6.54 16th

Ajax, who United bought Antony from for a fee of £86million, are also monitoring the situation - whilst teams in Spain, France and Saudi Arabia are also keen on his signature.

The Brazilian, 24, has told United chiefs that he wants out of Old Trafford, and the Red Devils are thought to be keen to push through a loan deal so that he can develop elsewhere. Whilst a loan deal is on the cards, a permanent departure may not happen until next summer with the winger likely to move on somewhere, at least temporarily, in the meantime.

Antony Has Fallen Way Down The Pecking Order

He has wasted chances to make the first-team shirt his own

Antony enjoyed a decent start to life at Old Trafford, but that quickly faded, and he has since been made all but surplus to requirements by Ten Hag ever since.

The Brazilian notched three goals in his first three Premier League games for United, against established opponents in Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton - but the goals dried up from there, and he only managed to score once more throughout the top-flight campaign, alongside a further two in the Europa League and two in other cup competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has featured in 83 games for United, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists.

But whilst he enjoyed a mediocre first season at Old Trafford, last season was much worse. Just one Premier League goal against a relegated Burnley side towards the end of the campaign was only followed up by two strikes in the FA Cup, and he recorded fewer assists to make it just five goal contributions in 38 games.

That has seen him feature in just one minute of football so far this season and, being on a reported £200,000-per-week, it's been costly. Having spent 105 weks at United, his wages alone have cost them £21million - and having signed for £86million, that £107m outlay means that each goal alone has cost the Red Devils a whopping £9.7m.

United are seemingly keen on getting him off the wage bill. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo are all ahead of him and despite Jadon Sancho leaving for Chelsea, United may still look to cope without the Brazilian.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-09-24.