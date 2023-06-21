Manchester United fans have expressed their shock and confusion after the club accepted a low offer for exciting starlet Zidane Iqbal.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke the news on Tuesday that United had accepted a €1 million (£850,000) bid for the 20-year-old, who became the first British South Asian to play for the Red Devils in 2021.

Once regarded as one of United’s most promising young players, United have taken the surprise decision to cash in on the Iraq international for a relatively low fee.

Iqbal will sign a four-year contract with Dutch side FC Utrecht, who finished seventh in the Eredivisie during the 2022-23 campaign.

Ornstein says a ‘significant sell-on’ clause has been inserted into the midfielder’s Utrecht contract.

Despite impressing at youth level, the Manchester-born starlet struggled to force his way into the first team.

He appeared on United’s bench on seven occasions during Erik ten Hag’s debut season as manager, but failed to convince the Dutch coach that he was good enough for the starting XI.

Following the news of Iqbal’s imminent departure, footage of Ten Hag berating the youngster during one of the Dutchman’s first training sessions has re-emerged on social media.

Ten Hag shouted at Iqbal: “Keep the ball on the floor… Zidane! Hey! F***ing rubbish!”

Watch the footage here:

Early impressions matter and Iqbal clearly failed to impress his new boss on the training ground last summer.

Zidane Iqbal appears to confirm Man Utd departure

Iqbal appears to have confirmed his imminent departure via Instagram.

United fan account @academyarena paid tribute to the midfielder, writing: “I can’t lie, this one hurts.

David Ornstein just reported that United have agreed a £1m fee with @fc_utrecht for Zidane Iqbal

“Watched Zidane Iqbal for years. Top guy and a really talented footballer.

“All the best @z10ane! First British South Asian footballer in Manchester United's history…hopefully our paths will cross again.”

Zidane replied: “Thank you,” along with a love heart emoji.