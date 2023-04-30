Footage of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag picking up and waving a green and gold scarf thrown to him by fans has emerged on social media.

Man United beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Old Trafford to strengthen their grip on the fourth and final Champions League spot.

But the game was somewhat overshadowed by fan protests before the game, where some 1000 supporters gathered in Manchester city centre to oppose the Glazer's ownership of the club.

Fan group The 1958 urged fans to wait outside for the first 18 minutes of the match, in reference to 18 years of Glazer ownership.

Many of those protesting wore yellow and green scarves – something that has been used to promote the anti-Glazer movement over the years.

Ten Hag thrown yellow and green scarf by fans

As Ten Hag headed for the tunnel following United's victory, fans threw a yellow and green scarf at him.

While many would have expected the United boss to simply ignore the scarf, Ten Hag picked it up and proceeded to wave it at the Old Trafford faithful.

A clip of the incident has now been shared widely on Twitter and many fans are loving Ten Hag's reaction.

VIDEO: Ten Hag thrown yellow and green scarf by fans

Why do Manchester United fans wear yellow and green scarves?

United fans first began donning yellow and green scarves to protest against the Glazer family ownership.

The Americans acquired a majority stake of the club back in 2005 through the Red Football Ltd investment company, and five years later they had reportedly racked up debts of more than £700 million.

United supporters then made their feelings known by swapping their red scarves for yellow and green, in reference to the days when they were known as Newton Heath.