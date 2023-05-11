Manchester United are set to hold talks with Anthony Elanga over his future at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The winger has barely played this season and hasn't hidden his frustration.

Man United news — Anthony Elanga

Back in March, Elanga admitted that he's annoyed with his lack of game time at Old Trafford.

"It is frustrating. You want to play, it’s important. But whether you play or not, it’s up to the coach, not me," the 21-year-old told Aftonbladet. "I have spoken to Erik [ten Hag] and it is private between the two of us. I know what he wants me to do and I just keep training hard. When the opportunity comes, I just have to be ready to take it.

"We have a lot of conversations, not only about [the lack of game time] but also what is happening around. That’s the good thing about the club, we talk a lot and they help me a lot."

As per Transfermarkt, Elanga has only made five starts in the Premier League this term.

What has Dean Jones said about Anthony Elanga's future at Man United?

Jones is expecting Elanga's future to come into doubt and says United are scheduled to have talks with him about it.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think there'll be big doubts about Elanga. He's become a bit of a forgotten man at United. He's started five Premier League games this season — none of those were recent.

"For a little while, it looked like he was emerging as a new hero at United, but that fire has gone out now and I'm told there are going to be talks over what happens from here."

Should Anthony Elanga leave Man United this summer?

It's something that the Sweden international has to consider. He's just not getting a look in under Ten Hag at the moment.

Still just 21 years of age, Elanga could have a role to play at United in the future, so perhaps a loan deal may work for everyone here.

But he needs minutes, so be it a temporary move elsewhere or a permanent one, the attacker shouldn't take any option off the table.

United have four games left to play in the Premier League. But with the Red Devils fighting for a spot in the top four, it's unlikely that Elanga, who's valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, will be given a real opportunity in any of those matches.