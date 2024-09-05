Martin Hardy has branded Manchester United's forward line as ‘the worst’ he has seen in 20 or 30 years after the Red Devils started the season poorly under Erik ten Hag.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast, the Sunday Times writer suggested he was left uninspired by the Red Devils’ first three opening matches and questioned Manuel Ugarte’s late arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League giants went on a significant spending spree over the summer, with close to £200m spent to secure the signings of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Ugarte, whose signing was confirmed on deadline day.

A deal for the Uruguayan happened at the very last minute, only after Scott McTominay was sold to Napoli, generating extra funds with his departure.

Ugarte, who was introduced to the Old Trafford crowd before Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool, is unlikely to make a rapid impact, having not played a single minute of professional football this season so far.

Speaking after the 3-0 loss last weekend, Erik ten Hag revealed the 23-year-old ‘needs to build his fitness’ before he can be an important player, and the process could take weeks if not months.

Man Utd’s Start to the Season ‘Poor’

Sit 14th in the Premier League

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Hardy was full of criticism for Man United’s start to the season, branding the Red Devils’ forward line as ‘one of the worst in 20 or 30 years’:

“Well, Erik ten Hag loses an awful lot of Premier League games, they started the season poorly. “I would argue that the Manchester United forward line is one of the worst that I've ever seen in 20 or 30 years. “[Ugarte] is going to be expected to kind of knit all everything together in the centre of midfield. “I'm still not quite sure where Erik ten Hag plans to play everybody else. So was he that good at PSG? “I know Dan Ashworth said he was top for tackling, and was the one player they set the heart on signing. So we'll see.”

With four points from a possible nine, Man United sit 14th in the table, having scored just two goals in their opening three matches of the season.

Before the Liverpool game, Ten Hag had positive news to share regarding Rasmus Hojlund’s injury status, after the Danish international injured his hamstring in pre-season and was given a six-week timeframe to return.

The Dutch tactician revealed Hojlund is now nearing his comeback and is in line to return after the international break.

Last season’s top scorer, the 21-year-old showed glimpses of promise in his debut Old Trafford campaign, netting 10 goals in 30 appearances in the Premier League.

Casemiro is the player who has received plenty of criticism of late, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher slamming the midfielder after his performance against Liverpool.

Rasmus Hojlund Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 30 10 2 Champions League 6 5 0 FA Cup 5 1 0 EFL Cup 2 0 0

Tuchel Eyed as Ten Hag Replacement

First in line to take over from the Dutchman

Manchester United have identified former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel as an ‘ideal’ candidate to replace Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman is sacked this season, The Mirror has reported.

The Red Devils could return for Tuchel, less than three months after holding talks over his potential arrival at Old Trafford.

The German was among the candidates to replace Ten Hag after last season and appears to remain top of the managerial shortlist.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-09-24.