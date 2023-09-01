Manchester United look to be one of the Premier League's busiest clubs on Deadline Day and transfer insider Dean Jones has provided an exclusive update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester United transfer news

The Red Devils headed into the final 24 hours of the transfer window with plenty to do but some of their business has already come off. United have announced a deal for goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who arrives from Fenerbahce at a cost of £4.3m, following Dean Henderson's departure to Crystal Palace. They are also expected to complete a deal for Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon, who is being brought to Old Trafford amid an injury crisis in that department with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both sidelined.

Centre-half Jonny Evans could also be signed today, marking his second spell at Old Trafford after previously spending eight seasons with the first team, but the most significant potential addition remains Sofyan Amrabat, who has been linked with United for a number of weeks. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT that the Morocco international is keen on a move to Old Trafford, although time is running out for both sides to reach an agreement before the 11pm transfer cutoff this evening.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones claimed that United could end up making four signings on deadline day in Bayindir, Reguilon, Evans and Amrabat, and if they get a deal for the latter over the line, it will be used to present summer 2023 as a successful window for the Old Trafford club.

"This might be a day when United could end up announcing four signings. We've already had the new back-up keeper announced, we've already had Reguilon confirmed, they are working on Amrabat as the big one, and they also have Jonny Evans - which doesn't need to be confirmed today but might be. If United do manage to complete the signing of Amrabat then they will put on a PR front that declares this as a successful window."

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

Man United business on Deadline Day

Outside of potential incomings, Mason Greenwood could leave Old Trafford on loan today with the Mirror reporting that Lazio have entered talks over potentially signing the forward.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has expressed doubts over whether Jadon Sancho will leave the club before the transfer window slams shut, despite only playing a bit-part role in the opening weeks of the season.