Manchester United could now be “out of the mix” for the services of long-term target Frenkie de Jong at Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to build on his Red Devils squad and take the Manchester giants back to their former glories in the upcoming season.

Man Utd transfer news – Frenkie de Jong

Last summer, Manchester United were involved in a tiresome transfer saga with Barcelona as they aimed to secure the signature of de Jong.

The Dutchman had previously worked with ten Hag during the duo’s time at Ajax together when the manager and midfielder played an inspirational part in the Amsterdam giants' run to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.

Last July, the clubs agreed on a deal reportedly worth £71m as the 26-year-old prepared for a move from the Nou Camp to Old Trafford.

However, the close to £615,000 per-week earner’s move was delayed due to reports the Catalan giants owed de Jong more than £17m in deferred wages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With everything seeming destined to prevent a switch from happening, the move collapsed as United turned their attention to experienced Real Madrid star Casemiro, who arrived at Old Trafford for a fee of £70m in August.

However, journalist Steve Bates told GIVEMESPORT in May that de Jong is still the midfielder that ten Hag wants to bring to Manchester United, hinting another bid could be being prepared at the time of writing.

But Jacobs claims that de Jong, dubbed a “monster” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would cost a “big outlay”, potentially ruling both United and Arsenal out of the race for his signature.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and de Jong?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Frenkie de Jong has rumbled on for a year. Every summer, we hear rumours and the player says he wants to stay at Barcelona. I think that will still be the case. If de Jong is to go, it will be a big outlay, which would likely put Manchester United and Arsenal out of the mix.”

Who else could Man Utd sign aside from de Jong?

Another attempt to sign de Jong seems unlikely at the moment suggesting United must turn their attentions elsewhere if they’re interested in bolstering ten Hag’s midfield options.

According to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons, the Red Devils have enquired about the possibility of signing RB Salzburg and Israeli U21 international midfielder Oscar Gloukh but are joined by Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in their interest.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports (via Football Daily) have claimed that United are aware and looking at the potential of a move for Fiorentina and Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat, who attracted the interest of Europe’s top clubs following his displays for the Atlas Lions at last winter’s World Cup.

Therefore, ten Hag and his recruitment staff may feel that now is the time to stray away from de Jong as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

With the Dutchman happy at the Nou Camp, it’s unlikely that a bid would be welcomed by the player or the Catalan giants.