Highlights Amad Diallo's Manchester United future seems to have been set in stone after continuing his hot run of form against Real Betis.

The 22-year-old was out of favour at the start of the summer, but his goal threat in pre-season has turned heads.

Fans have vouched for Diallo to start the season, especially now that United are enduring an injury crisis.

Amad Diallo's Manchester United career was teetering on a swinging pendulum not that long ago. At the start of the summer, there were rumours linking him with the Old Trafford exit door. However, in recent weeks, the 22-year-old has staked a genuine claim for a starting spot ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Book-ended either side by impressive pre-season performances against Arsenal and Real Betis during United's tour of the USA, the young Ivorian professed a wish to stay at the club "all my life" - and it's fair to say he's supported his words with actions, as United fans have been quick to acknowledge his striking improvements since making the switch from Atalanta in 2021.

With Erik ten Hag also heeding fresh injuries to Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Rasmus Hojlund, Diallo has an even better chance at throwing his hat in the ring and earning himself a start when the Red Devils face Fulham on the opening day of the new campaign. After his notable outing in United's 3-2 win over Real Betis, the clamour around his name is growing louder.

Amad Diallo shines for Man United vs Real Betis

The Ivorian international added a much-needed goal threat

After missing out on his side's first pre-season fixture, Amad Diallo has played in the subsequent three, contributing to one goal and two assists, which has amounted to at least one contribution-per-game. But it is against Real Betis that he really shone.

His positive and penetrative attacking display was reminiscent of a certain Marcus Rashford, with his direct runs towards goal a refreshing sight for a fanbase that has grown sick and tired of their side's profligacy after last season's horror show, in which they notched their lowest goal tally since the 2015-16 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man United scored just 57 Premier League goals in the 2023-24 campaign, which was the lowest of any side that finished inside the top 10.

What's more, Diallo showed that he's more than a forward. Instead, he's a team player who isn't afraid to drop deeper to support his teammates in both buildup play, as well as when his side needs help in the defensive third of the pitch. The Nigeria international made six defensive actions, which, again, was a welcome sight after the likes of Rashford and Antony have been slammed for their laziness in previous months.

By virtue of a spectacular, well-rounded performance, Manchester Evening News gave him an 8/10 in their player ratings' piece, commenting: "The man of the hour again. Involved in three good openings inside the first ten minutes, won a penalty and scored superbly." Watch Amad's impressive highlights here:

Amad Diallo's stats vs Real Betis Minutes played 62 Goals 1 Chances created 3 Penalties won 1 Accurate passes 22/24 (92%) Ground duels won 7/10 (70%) Defensive actions 6 Recoveries 3 Interceptions 2

What Man United Fans Have Said

They are vouching for him to start

The time between Diallo's substitution in the 62nd minute and fans taking to social media to wax lyrical about him was very short, as one fan took to X to claim that he might even be a future Ballon d'Or winner. But while this was perhaps overhasty, the praise around his name was prevalent elsewhere, too.

"Amad Diallo’s shaping up to have a wonderful season,” another fan said. A third X user added: “Amad Diallo can only [lose] the LW place now if he’s injured. He’s been f****n’ amazing this pre-season." Meanwhile, a fourth bit of praise read: “Amad Diallo patiently waited at Manchester United for [three-plus] years. Now that he has his opportunity, he is wasting no time showing why he is first-team worthy this upcoming season. I’m so excited to watch him in the Premier League this year.”