Manchester United are frustrated with Jadon Sancho, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils would've been expecting a lot from the winger after his exploits at Borussia Dortmund, but he's struggled to find consistency at Old Trafford.

Man United news — Jadon Sancho

Reports would suggest that United and manager Erik ten Hag are frustrated with Sancho right now.

At the start of the month, the Manchester Evening News claimed that the Dutchman is becoming increasingly impatient with the 23-year-old.

It's understandable, with Sancho's output a bit low for an attacker at present.

As per Transfermarkt, the £48m-rated Englishman had scored just five goals in 30 games before his side's recent clash against Sevilla in the Europa League.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Jadon Sancho and Man United?

Jacobs says United are frustrated with Sancho amid his lack of impact in the final third.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The situation with Sancho is that he's failed to really set the Premier League alight. I think it was something in the region of 80 million that Manchester United spent on him, €85m.

"At the time, I think it was seen as a very smart and shrewd investment, but what we've seen is frustration from Manchester United's side. Sancho hasn't really scored enough goals or got enough assists or been as involved as Manchester United would have liked."

Are Man United right to be frustrated with Jadon Sancho?

Again, you can understand why the Manchester club and Ten Hag are starting to lose a bit of patience with Sancho.

The Red Devils invested a lot of money in the England international and he hasn't really delivered yet.

Nevertheless, they shouldn't give up on him. Sancho is still just 23 years of age and most of his outings in his senior career have come in Germany. Perhaps he still needs more time to adapt to the Premier League and show his best. And if he can do that, then United could have quite the player on their hands.

In his final season at Dortmund, Sancho scored 16 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt. That sort of output could help take United to another level, so maybe Ten Hag should give him another year.

United obviously can't wait around forever, though, so the former Dortmund star has to start showing what he can do now.