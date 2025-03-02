Manchester United and Fulham will go head-to-head in the FA Cup fifth-round at Old Trafford on Sunday evening as both sides look to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ruben Amorim's side claimed a hard-fought 3-2 win over Ipswich in midweek in the Premier League despite being down to ten men for the entirety of the second half, while Fulham earned a 2-1 win over Wolves on the road to climb the table.

But both teams have injury concerns ahead of the game and the managers must make some big decisions, so this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams to line up.

Man Utd Team News

Luke Shaw still ruled out

The Red Devils are still struggling with several injuries and they are unlikely to see anyone return for this game that wasn't available for Ipswich. Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are still several weeks away from returning to fitness, while Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez will miss the rest of the season with ankle and knee injuries respectively.

Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are also still injured, while January signing Patrick Dorgu will begin a three-game suspension.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Lisandro Martinez Knee 01/01/2026 Amad Diallo Ankle 01/06/2025 Luke Shaw Calf 01/04/2025 Kobbie Mainoo Calf 16/03/2025 Toby Collyer Other 26/02/2025 Patrick Dorgu Suspended 06/03/2025 Mason Mount Thigh Unknown Altay Bayindir Unknown Unknown Jonny Evans Back Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared an update on the status of his squad for the game.

“I still don’t have return dates for Mason Mount or Luke Shaw. At this point, Mount is closer to returning. "When he [Garnacho] went to shoot, when it was blocked almost inside the box [against Ipswich], he has a knock, I expect him to be ready but we will see, I have to wait until tomorrow. "No, I think no one different is back. They are still trying to recover to help us in the next games. “It's really important for us [the FA Cup] but nowadays everything is important. Like the last win, just the feeling of winning, the way we work in the last days is completely different. “So, we want to go to the next stage, to have two wins at home, especially at home, we need that feeling.”

Man Utd Predicted XI

Chido Obi to get first start

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Garnacho, Zirkzee, Obi.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Graczyk (GK), Harrison (GK), Kukonki (DEF), Lindelof (DEF), Heaven (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Eriksen (MID), Hojlund (FWD).

Injuries mean Amorim is very light on options, meaning the team selects itself at the moment. Noussair Mazraoui should come into the team at wing-back in place of Dorgu, while there is a chance for young phenom Chido Obi to get his first start in place of a struggling £72m Rasmus Hojlund after being kept away from the Under-18's FA Youth Cup clash with Arsenal on Friday night. Hojlund could join £70m Casemiro on the bench for the game.

Fulham Team News

Smith Rowe back in training

Fulham are hoping to welcome Emile Smith Rowe back into the fold after he returned to training following an ankle injury, while Marco Silva will have Sasa Lukic available as his two-game ban for 10 yellow cards only applies to the Premier League.

But the Portuguese boss will be without Kenny Tete, Harry Wilson and Reiss Nelson who are all long-term absentees.

Fulham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Emile Smith Rowe Ankle 02/03/2025 Kenny Tete Knee 01/04/2025 Harry Wilson Ankle 05/04/2025 Reiss Nelson Hamstring 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Silva shared an update on his squad for the game.

“The same three players who have been out for a long period are still out – Kenny [Tete], Reiss Nelson and Harry Wilson/ “Emile is back in training with the team. We have another session tomorrow and after that we will make the decision.”

Fulham Predicted XI

Muniz to lead the line

Fulham Predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Traore, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz.

Fulham Predicted Substitutes: Benda (GK), Diop (DEF), Cuenca (DEF), Sessegnon (DEF), Berge (MID), Cairney (MID), Smith Rowe (MID), Willian (FWD), Jimenez (FWD).

After scoring in the week against Wolves, Rodrigo Muniz should keep his place in the starting lineup against a fragile Man Utd back line. January signing Willian is likely to remain on the bench, but he should be joined by £34m man Smith Rowe who is unlikely to be risked from the start.