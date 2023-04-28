Manchester United could still be owned by the Glazer family following the conclusion of the takeover process, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

The expectation among some is that a full takeover is still the most likely outcome, but Sheth believes the Glazers could still hold a significant stake in the club.

Manchester United takeover news

According to a report by Sky Sports News, the Glazers could be handed a golden opportunity to remain as stakeholders at United.

It's claimed INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe will present a bid on Friday evening looking for a 50% share of United's ownership.

If successful, Ratcliffe will own half of the club, with the Glazers retaining a 20% stake instead.

In contrast, Ratcliffe's main competitor Qatar's Sheikh Jassim is vying for a 100% purchase of the football club instead.

The report suggests the Glazers would demand a fee in and around £6 billion for the outright sale, with a decision over whether they're looking to sell the club or bring in investment not yet decided.

Elsewhere, it's claimed Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has gone public in his attempts to buy United, whereas American hedge fund Elliott Investment has also lodged an interest in purchasing a minority stake.

However, as the takeover process nears its conclusion, there are suggestions United fans may start fretting about the thought of the Glazers remaining in their post.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about the United takeover?

When quizzed this morning by GIVEMESPORT about the next stage of the takeover process, Sky Sports reporter Sheth hinted the Glazers could be enticed by Ratcliffe's minority share proposal.

On the takeover situation, Sheth said: "It's got to be remembered, though, that when the talk of the takeover emerged and the Glazers were potentially looking to either have investment or sell, those were the keywords.

"It was never talked about from their side as being a full takeover, so all options remained on the table. There's still an acceptance, and there's still an expectation in some quarters that there will be a full takeover.

"But now you've got this INEOS bid with Jim Ratcliffe potentially keeping them in. I think some United fans will be quite worried if the Glazer ownership still remains after this process is done.”

What does the takeover mean for United on the pitch?

There is a significant on-pitch effect of United's ownership situation, with some claiming the Red Devils' summer transfer plans could be impacted by the takeover.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim would be willing to "give Ten Hag everything he needs" to build a title-challenging side next season.

It's claimed the Stretford-based outfit will be in the market for a centre forward at the end of the campaign, with Harry Kane tipped to switch Tottenham Hotspur for United.

A fee of £85 million is already being touted for the England captain, but should United fail to secure sufficient investment during the takeover process, there are no guarantees ten Hag's side will be able to land the big-money names this summer.