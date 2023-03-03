Manchester United legend Gary Neville has ranked the four most important players at Old Trafford - but snubbed the in-form Bruno Fernandes.

Former England international Neville was left delighted as his old side secured their first piece of silverware since 2017 after beating Newcastle United 2-0.

The Red Devils lifted the League Cup trophy for the sixth time after a tactical masterclass from manager Erik ten Hag in London last weekend.

Fernandes has enjoyed a resurgence in form this season - but Neville believes others have had a bigger impact.

He instead picked standout performers Marcus Rashford, David de Gea and Raphael Varane - although he thinks that Casemiro is the best of the lot.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "In order, I would go Casemiro, I would go Rashford, I’d go de Gea and Varane equal third at this moment in time.

"I can’t believe I’m even saying that. I mean forget Casemiro because he wasn’t even here last year. But I can't believe I'm saying that Varane, De Gea and Rashford have elevated themselves into a position now where you feel they're in great form, without them, you saw last night De Gea made saves, Rashford had to come on, Casemiro had to come on.

"Varane didn't come on, but I do feel like he's the most important centre-back now, particularly in the big matches and that's why he was rested and gets rested for the bigger games.

"Obviously he has injury problems sometimes and has done in the last two or three years. But Casemiro, closely followed by Rashford. But then I'd go Varane and De Gea in third position equally."

Neville also believes the Brazilian's experience has proven invaluable to Ten Hag's side, describing him as a leader both on and off the pitch.

"This team are starting to build a trust in the fans, a trust in ourselves watching and in opposition teams as well that they're never out of a game. They've got a great spirit, they never feel like they're beaten," he added.

"What Casemiro has done to that dressing room and that team is off the scale. There was a free-kick that Bruno Fernandes had and Casemiro went and pointed to a spot and told him to put it there, Bruno put it there and he headed it.

"The goalkeeper saved it but he just looks at this moment in time like he's in complete control of that team. He looks like such a dominant force. I feel myself that they're not going to win the title but I wouldn't like Casemiro chasing me down.

"If Arsenal or City drops points in this next month or so, I wouldn't like Casemiro chasing me down in the run-in. He's the type of person on his own in that club that could have a massive impact."