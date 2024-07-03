Highlights Manchester United are targeting PSG's Manuel Ugarte for defensive midfield.

Casemiro's decline and Sofyan Amrabat's underperformance have prompted the need for a new midfielder.

United may see Casemiro depart for Ugarte, with the Uruguayan giving the green light for a move.

Manchester United's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte has taken a positive step forward, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano - with the Uruguayan reportedly giving the green light to a move to Old Trafford after interest from the Red Devils.

United are in the market for a defensive midfielder this summer to stop their leaking of goals that was all too common last season, with Casemiro not being at his best despite a strong first campaign at Old Trafford, and Sofyan Amrabat not being at the standard expected after his loan spell from Fiorentina. Ugarte has been touted as a potential option for the Red Devils despite only joining PSG from Sporting Lisbon last season, and despite a decent first season in the French capital, the Parisian outfit are seemingly looking to move the midfielder on - with United being touted as an option.

Ugarte "Has Given OK" to United Over Potential Move

The Uruguayan could be a huge addition to United's ranks

Reports have strengthened over the past two weeks about a United move for the 23-year-old, with Ugarte, who signed for PSG for a fee of £51m, now on the transfer list under Luis Enrique. The Red Devils have reportedly had Ugarte on their wishlist for quite some time, but failed to make a move last season with Casemiro having excelled in his first season and that led to PSG ousting Chelsea in the race for his services.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 9th Assists 2 =4th Yellow Cards 7 2nd Tackles Per Game 3.3 1st Blocks Per Game 1.3 1st Match rating 6.97 2nd

However, a less-than-desirable campaign for the Brazilian means that United will be looking to move him on, with the plan being to swap with the former Real Madrid star with Ugarte in the long-run - and that has taken a forward step in the last day, with Romano stating on Playback that Ugarte has given United the green light ahead of a move. He said:

"Similar to the situation of Ugarte, because Manchester United made contact with Paris Saint-Germain, they have the OK from the player, but they are still waiting to understand what they want to do internally. "For Ugarte, the crucial point is also to understand what happens with the outgoings in that position. Because, for example, Casemiro is a player who is still expected to leave the club."

Romano has also previously claimed that Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has also given the green light to a move to Old Trafford.

United Are in Dire Need of Defensive Midfielders

The Red Devils were absent in midfield last season

United do need to sort their defensive midfield position out after being too easy to cut through last season. Kobbie Mainoo is best further up the field, and Scott McTominay - whilst being labelled as a defensive midfielder - is in his element when arriving later into the box. With Bruno Fernandes being the club's out-and-out number 10, that is a part of the field that does not require urgent attention and as such, defensive midfield needs to be targeted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has featured in 83 games for United, registering 21 goal contributions

A report from the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst suggested that Ten Hag wishes to extend Amrabat's loan deal, given that United have a clause they can activate to make him a permanent deal worth in the region of £20million.

But if that did come to fruition, it could push the signing of Ugarte further down the list of priorities given that a new striker, centre-back and potential left-back are all needed by United if they are to avoid a replication of an eighth-placed finish in the top-flight again - which was their worst in the Premier League era.

Related Man Utd Scouting £40m Brazilian who Idolises Casemiro Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, who faces interest from several European clubs

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-07-24.