Manchester United are set to be handed a triple injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest as Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo and Ayden Heaven are all set to return to training, according to Samuel Luckhurst.

The Red Devils have been dealing with a host of injury problems in recent months which has seen manager Ruben Amorim forced to fill his bench with academy stars for a host of fixtures.

But after consecutive victories over Real Sociedad and Leicester City the Portuguese coach is now set for more good news after the international break with a host of those injured stars set to return to contention.

Mainoo and Heaven Set to Return to Training

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd are expecting to welcome Maguire back to their match day squad for the next Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on April 1st.

Maguire has missed the last four games with an injury after hobbling off in extra-time of the FA Cup defeat to Fulham, but the injury was always described as not serious and he was not being risked. But after four weeks out he is now pencilled in to return at the City Ground.

Mainoo on the other hand has been absent for almost two months with a hamstring injury, but is set to return to training this week and could be in contention to return depending on how he reacts to that during the week.

Man Utd Premier League Stats 2024/25 Games 29 Goals 37 Shots per game 13.2 Yellow cards 62 Red cards 3 Possession 52.7% Pass success 84.1% Aerials won per game 12.7

In even better news Heaven is expected to return, despite being seen in a protective boot after being stretchered off against Leicester. The injury looked very serious at the time but he has recovered well and should train later this week.

Patrick Dorgu will also be available once again for Amorim after serving his three-game suspension for a red card against Ipswich, while veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton is expecting to return from injury in April to provide cover for Andre Onana.

Leny Yoro suffered a foot injury against Arsenal and missed the following two games, but his status is currently unclear.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 25/03/2025.