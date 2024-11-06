Manchester United have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their Europa League clash with PAOK as Leny Yoro, Christian Eriksen and Antony all returned to training on Wednesday morning, according to Ty Marshall.

The Reds have had a host of injury problems this season and the trio have had their own issues, with Antony not featuring since the draw with Fenerbahce, Eriksen missing the last two games and Yoro yet to feature this season after breaking his foot in pre-season.

But during the open training session ahead of Thursday's game at Old Trafford, the trio were spotted taking part in the session in what will be a huge positive for interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

So far this season United have failed to win a game in Europe, with three draws from their three fixtures so far against FC Twente, FC Porto and Fenerbahce - which has seen their winless run on the continent extended to over a year.

It was part of the reason why Erik Ten Hag was sacked from his role as manager, with INEOS believing they hadn't seen enough progress since backing the Dutchman to continue during the summer.

Van Nistelrooy is in interim charge of the team until the international break, when Ruben Amorim will come in as the new head coach, and the legendary striker will now have a greater pool of players to choose from after having limited options in the weekend draw against Chelsea.

Youngsters Jack Fletcher and Jay Fitzgerald were two 17-year-olds named on the bench as midfield back-up for the game, but with Eriksen returning and Mason Mount also back in full training there is more depth available.

Antony on the other hand could push for a start on the wing after limited minutes this season, while Yoro is unlikely to be part of the team so soon after returning to training following a lengthy spell out injured. GIVEMESPORT sources have previously revealed the young French defender, who joined United over Real Madrid in the summer window, is targeting a return to action after the international break, with the hope of being fully match fit before the clash with Arsenal on December 3rd.